A Standing Stone Township business was awarded a $280,000 grant Tuesday that will enable it to add 35 full-time jobs and expand natural gas service.
According to announcements from state Sen. Gene Yaw and state Rep. Tina Pickett’s offices, Eureka resources will be adding the jobs as part of an expansion at the facility. A 1,200 foot, 4-inch carbon steel natural gas pipeline is also in the works to provide service to 66 acres of developable land.
“Projects supported by PIPE grants serve to connect businesses, industrial sites, municipalities, and residents to natural gas to ensure they benefit from having access to Pennsylvania’s abundant, low-cost energy source,” said Yaw, the Senate chairman of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, in a statement. “As sponsor of legislation establishing the Pipeline Investment Program, my colleagues and I continue working to ensure that locally produced natural gas stays local for the benefit of area residents, businesses, hospitals and schools. I congratulate Eureka on receiving this state investment and it will serve as a benefit to the entire county.”
“This grant is another excellent example of how the impact fees derived through Act 13 of 2012 are being used to benefit residents in our region and create jobs,” said Pickett. “I am pleased this project was approved for funding and look forward to its completion.”
Eureka Resources provides wastewater management services to oil and natural gas producers. According to Pickett’s office, the Williamsport-based company will provide a $280,000 match toward the project.
The funding is provided through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
“This grant award contributes to the efficiency of Eureka Resources Standing Stone facility,” said Sid Furst of Penn Strategies, the advocacy firm for Eureka. “As a result of the continued support from the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Eureka Resources can continue to grow and employ people at family sustaining wages.”
