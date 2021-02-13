Hospitality-related businesses in Bradford County will have $683,240 in block grant funding available for COVID-19 relief through Senate Bill 109, a $2.43 million COVID-19 relief package that was signed into law last week by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The Hospitality Industry Recovery Program created from the law and administered by the administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development will make $145 million available to assist businesses in the state’s hospitality industry that have been affected by the pandemic, according to information released by the offices of state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68). The program requires counties to establish grant programs for those who are eligible, which include hotels, motels, campgrounds, restaurants, and bars.
Bradford County is partnering with the Progress Authority to administer this grant program, and county Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said more information should be released next week for those interested in applying.
“It sounds like all the funds will be disbursed by March 1,” said Williams. “So, once we have the funds in hand at the county level, we can start pushing those out the door.”
Pickett encouraged business owners to apply once grant applications become available.
“All aspects of our regional hospitality industry have been financially devastated over the past year,” she said. “This funding is an opportunity to help these struggling businesses survive and put their employees back on the payroll. No doubt, they have increased their debt and customers will be slow in returning as long as there are virus concerns.”
“Our restaurant owners, workers and everyone in the hospitality industry have been jumping through hoops just trying to keep their doors open and protect their livelihoods while also keeping their patrons safe,” Owlett added. “This assistance is long-overdue and much deserved for these hard-working men and women.”
Other area awards include Tioga County with $459,748, Susquehanna County with $456,770, and Sullivan County with $68,706.
