Julie S. Larnard, Julie S. Larnard Newbury (NBM), Julie S. Larnard Newbury (AKA) to Kenneth R. Gwin and Lucinda J. Gwin for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $150,000.
Ronald E. Bleiler, Lori A. Shay (POA), Lori Ann Shay, Richard E. Shay to Barry Brosnan and Pamela Brosnan for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $150,000.
Jason Bellows, Lauren Segur, Shane Rockwell to Jason R. Bellows for property in Granville Township for $1.
Charles R. Bruce to Charles R. Bruce for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Roger H. Hugo Trustee, Doris J. Hugo Irrevocable Res Income Trust, Doris J. Hugo Irrevocable Residential Income Only Trust to Earl C. Miller, Jessica M. Rearick, Amber L. Snyder for property in Albany Township, New Albany Borough for $200,000.
David P. Connell to David Patrick Owen Connell for property in Troy Township for $230,000.
Mark Gifeisman and Nadya Gifeisman to Nadya Gifeisman for property in Athens Township for $1.
Candace K. May to Jeffrey W. Lee for property in Troy Township for $160,000.
Artio Property Management to Shannon Real Estate for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $35,000.
Louis C. Gardella Estate, Louis Gardella (AKA), Amanda Grace Gardella Administrator to Clifford L. Henry and Deborah A. Henry for property in Ridgebury Township for $145,900.
Danny Buesing to Roy A. Keiper and Laurieann Keiper for property in Rome Township for $50,000.
Aubrea J. Lilley to Jason Slater for property in Asylum Township for $370,000.
Earl L. Brown and Cathy L. Brown to Earl L. Brown and Cathy L. Brown for property in Troy Township for $1.
Linda K. Heller, David Heller, Constance M. Matthews, Ronald Matthews, Mark W. Keller, Carol Keller, Harley E. Keller Jr, Kimberly Keller, Deborah Y. Shaffer, Chester Shaffer to Linda K. Heller, David Heller, Constance M. Matthews, Ronald Matthews, Mark W. Keller, Carol Keller for property in Ulster Township for $14,866.68.
Dalton V. Cooley, Christen E. Brown, Christen E. Cooley (NBM) to Christy Nearing for property in Orwell Township for $267,000.
Judy Melchior to Jeffery P. Towner and Megan Lynn Towner for property in Wysox Township for $159,000.
