Glenn F. Gaul, Bonnie N. Gaul, Jeffrey Flemming, James P. Flemming, Susan Zakrzewski, Jerome Zakrzewski, Melanie Zakrzewski, Jerry Marks, Jennifer Marks and Shaun M. Gaul to Joshua R. Marks, Jeffrey Flemming, James P. Flemming, Susan Zakrzewski, Jerome Zakrzewski, Jerry Marks and Shaun M. Gaul of Catawissa, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Carl Kelly to LPR Energy of Dallas, Texas, for property in Standing Stone Township and Tuscarora Township for $1.
Steven Crain, Rebekah Crain and Rebecca F. Willams to Rebecca F. Williams of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $90,000.
William Neff and Andrea Kim Neff to Mark Zappone of Linwood, New Jersey, for property in Wilmot Township for $70,000.
Eustace R. Vanderpool Estate and Mellany J. King Executrix to Rodney E. Vanderpool and Kitty L. Vanderpool of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Sarah L Cochrane (NBM), David Cochrane and Sara L. Stemple to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $17,000.
Tina Walter Executrix and Anne Cory Estate to Kenneth R. Walter of Towanda, Merton G. Walter Jr. of Stevensville, Eugene D. Walter of Tappahannock, Virginia, Michael E. Walter, John Henry Walter of Wayalusing, Cassandra Matthews and Eloise Morris of Collierville, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Louis Anthony Vanderpool Estate and Jacqueline L. Vanderpool Administratrix to David S. Falsey of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $6,000.
Stanley W. Brennan and Mary E. Brennan to Stanley W. Brennan of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Kathleen Carrier, Teresa Decor, Elta Jon Friedman and Mary Teresa Devereaux to Lawrence P. Schichtel and Jane R. Schichtel of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $250,000.
United States Department of Agriculture to Gorsline Propertiers II LLC of Ulster for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $46,000.
Martin O. West and Connie M. West to Walker E. West of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Sharon Murray to Sharon Murray, Kevin P. Murray and John D. Murray of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae and KML Law Group (AKA) to In His Path 2 of Ulster for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $52,015.
Loretta M. Roupp, Loretta Roupp (AKA), James W. Roupp and Lisa L. Floyd to Tyler Hite of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $190,000.
Lloyd G. Stoddard to David L. Caplinger and Jennifer L. Caplinger of Towanda for property in New Albany Borough for $75,000.
Wade L. Sparbanie Estate, Brittney M. Sparbanie Administrator and Amber N. Edsell Administrator to Jamie A. Geiger and Jackie R. Geiger of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $224,000.
Patricia M. Detrick Estate and Megan R. Detrick Executrix to Megan R. Detrick and Jeffrey F. Detrick of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Nationstar Mortgage and MR Cooper (DBA) to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group (POA) to Kale Bradley Allen of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $73,000.
Robert A. Place, Robert Place (AKA), Jody Place and Jodi Place (AKA) to Angela C. Resavage and Thomas A. Resavage of Granville Summit for property in Wysox Township for $305,000.
