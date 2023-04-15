Frank M. Arcaro, Nicholas D. Arcaro, and Frank Acaro (AKA) to Frank M. Acaro, Nicholas D. Acaro, and Frank Acaro (AKA) for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Linda A. Brown to Linda A. Brown and Michell L. Brown for property in Troy Township for $1.
Nancy A. Crouthamel and Nancy Crouthamel (AKA) to Nancy Crouthamel Revocable Trust and Nancy Crouthamel Revocable Trust (AKA) for property in Granville Township for $1.
George S. X. Haralambous to Curtis H. Saxton for two properties in Columbia Township for $875,000.
SLAC Gas to Constance M. Brauer and Christian J. Brauer for property in Wilmot Township for $41,848.33.
Gas Runner to Constance M. Brauer and Christian J. Brauer for property in Wilmot Township for $41,848.33.
Amy R. Curtin, Amy R. Burdick (NBM), and Carl Burdock to Constance M. Brauer and Christian J. Brauer for property in Wilmot Township for $41,8484.33.
Paul Suarz and Vickie Suarez to Paul A. Suarez Trustee, Vickie M. Suarez Trustee, Suarez Family Living Trust, Paul A. Suarez Family Living Trust (AKA), and Vickie M. Suarez Family Living Trust for property in Litchfield Township for $0.
Barbara Hugo, George Hugo, Anne Gamble, Margot L. Shaffer, and Jennifer Shaffer to Anne Gamble for two properties in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Brady Masteller and Amber Masteller to Gabrielle Thetga and Mitchell Thetga for property in West Burlington Township for $71,277.
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to Paul D. Pepper Jr. for property in Canton Borough for $12,351.
Christopher Allis, Executor and Donald D. Allis Estate to Allis Realty for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Amy Wagner Administratirix, Leslee R. Wagner Estate, and Amy E. Wagner Administratrix (AKA) to Amy Wagner and Shawn Wagner for property in Troy Township for $1.
Romar Inc. to Marion L. Carling for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Marion L. Carling and Roger Carling to Roger Carling for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Romar Inc. to Marion L. Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Marion L. Carling to Roger Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Romar Inc. to Marion L. Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Marion L. Carling and Roger Carling to Roger Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Roger J. Carling and Marion L. Carling to Marion L. Carling for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Roger Carling and Marion Carling to Roger Carling for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Roger J. Carling, Roger L. Carling (AKA), and Marion L. Carling to Roger Carling property in Athens Township for $1.
Roger J. Carling and Marion L. Carling to Roger Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Roger J. Carling, Roger L. Carling (AKA), and Marion L. Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Roger Carling and Marion L. Carling to Roger Carling for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Marion L. Carling and Roger Carling to Roger Carling for property in Sayre Borough 5th ward for $1.
Marion L. Carling to Roger Carling for property in Athens Township for $1.
Romar Inc. to Marion L. Carling for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1.
George P. Vlahakis to Jerrad Thomas Hahn for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Cozy Home Holdings LLC. to Iron Horse Investments LLC. for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $90,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, and Melissa Wandell to Jonathan E. Smith for property in Ridgebury Township for $18,000.
Mark T. Carter Jr. and Mayme P. B. Carter to Vance W. Spencer and Tori N. Spencer for two properties in Columbia Township for $1.
Christopher D. Jones Executor and Mark M. Hutchinson Estate to Connor Hutchinson and Zachary Hutchinson for property in Warren Township for $1.
Leonard J. Roshak and Lori A. Roshak to Lori A. Roshak for property in Rome Township for $1.
Dustin Randolph and Natalie Jean Camp to Natalie Jean Camp and Rebecca Camp for property in Wyalusing Borough for $10.
Richard Pellor Jr. to Richard Pellor Jr. and Wesley Richard Pellor for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Jeffry L. Fleming and Debra S. Fleming to Michael Anthony Ungarino for property in Athens Township for $135,000.
Raymond E. Wood Jr. Executor and Beatrice M. Wood Estate to Raymond E. Wood Jr., Paul L. Wood, Raylene Berry, Jane White, and Dennis K. Wood for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Jesse Destine and Jesse R. Destine (AKA) to David S. Bielawski and Janine M. Bielawski for property in Columbia Township for $149,900.
Clyde L. Chilson and Sue Dodge to Clyde L. Chilson for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Terry E. Detweiler and Martha J. Detweiler to Glen E. Kauffman and Jana L. Kauffman for property in Alba Borough for $113,000.
Michael Hudyncia Jr. and Joan M. Hudynica to Michael Hudynica Jr. and Joan M. Hudynica for two properties in Wysox Township.
Glenn Alvin Craig and Gail L. Craig to Glenn A. Craig Trustee, Gail L. Craig Trustee, Craig Family Trust, Gail L. Craig Family Trust (AKA) and Glenn A. Family Trust (AKA) for property in South Creek Township for $0.
Jennifer M. Kipp and Jennifer M. Wyant (FKA) to Jennifer M. Kipp for property in Athens Township for $10.
Robert M. Walsh, Sharon R. Walsh, and Robert Walsh (AKA) to Christopher W. Schuler for property in Ulster Township for $700,000.
Isaac G. Still and Christopher Schüler to BSS Land Company for property in Rome Borough for $1.
Dean A. Rumsey Executor and Harriette G. Rumsey Estate to William Dibble for property in Wells Township for $90,000.
Route Six 1 to Mason G. Jones and Corrin Nichole Jones for property in Troy Township for $75,000.
Susan M. Burdock to Terin Brown for property in South Creek Township for $116,000.
Mountain Paradise Club 2 to Patrick J. Cullen and Karen M. Cullen for property in Overton Township for $160,000.
Virginia A. O’Connor and Virginia J. O’Connor (AKA) to Vincent Donald Scott for property in Asylum Township for $100,000.
Eureka Resources to Ertel Associates Inc. for two properties in Standing Stone Township for $2,000,000.
Brett J. Carman and Brett Carman (AKA) to Brandon Fleming and Brianna Hartford for property in Troy Township.
Jacob Cummings to Patrick Coster for property in Troy Township for $260,000.
Kevin R. Rude and Dyan M. Rude to Coty Collins and Hillary Collins for property in Athens Township for $430,000.
Merna J. Colwell and Howard S. Colwell to Brian L. Bacon and Jamie E. Bacon for property in Canton Township for $35,000.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to Martha Lloyd School Inc. for property in Burlington Township for $145,000.
Ulster Township and Township of Ulster to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for two properties in Ulster Township for $1.
Leon McCarty to Leon McCarty and Maureen Stack for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
James J. Sonnema and Melody M. Sonnema to Jason R. Sonnema and Jessica L. Sonnema for two properties in Wells Township for $1.
James J. Sonnema and Melody M. Sonnema to Beth A. Barrett, Herbert W. Barrett, and Michael E. Barrett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Geraldine Hurley to Larry Hurley and Daniel Hurley for property in Athens Township $1.
Mark Lee Moody Co-trustee, Janis Proski Co-trustee, and Moody Lands Irrevocable Trust to Jeanette A. Miller for property in Wilmot Township for $100,000.
Helen J. King to Rebecca A. Price for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
