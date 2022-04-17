The following property transactions have been recorded recently in Bradford County:
Michael Jonathan Clark and Heather Joy Clark to Daniel J. Vannuck Jr. for property in Ridgebury Township for $438,000.
Clara A. Reynolds and Clara A. Post (NKA) to Adam Vroman and Rebecca Vroman for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $155,000.
Sally Vaughn, Sally West (NBM) and William R. West to Alexey Varul and Sofya Varul for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $152,500.
Michelle McNett and United States Marshal to Cash Now LLC for property in Canton Township for $76,950.
Rizza Magno and Rizza Hann (NKA) to Christopher Hann and Rizza Hann for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Timothy J. Girven and Elizabeth L. Girven to Steven Brunell and Sarah Brunell for property in Wilmot Township for $150,000.
Konni Jo Russell to Konni Jo Russell and Ashley Lynn Russell for property in Franklin Township for $1.
David B. Coleman and Mary P. Coleman to Theresa Collette Coleman and Mary P. Coleman for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA and Marjorie E, Weaver Estate to Loretta A. Grace for property in Rome Township and Wysox Township for $1.
James E. Canfield and Freda L. Canfield to James E. Canfield and Freda L. Canfield for property in Albany Township for $1.
John H. Cannon and Joyce Cannon to Desmond Cannon for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Jason R. Lamphere and Jodie A. Simons to Scott Norton for property in West Burlington Township for $243,000.
James D. Shaw and Jessica J. Shaw to James D. Shaw, Jessica J. Shaw and James D. Shaw Jr. for property in Asylum Township for $1.
David E. Thomas Estate, David E. Thomas Jr. (AKA), and Gary W. Thomas Executor to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in North Towanda Township for $130,000.
David M. Watto and Reesa R. Watto to David M. Watto Trustee, Reesa R. Watto Trustee, David M. and Reesa R. Watto Family Trust, David M. Watto Family Trust (AKA), Reesa R. Watto Family Trust (AKA), David M. Watto Family Trust, and Ressa R. Watto Family Trust for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County and Timothy J. Hart to Bradley Chaffee for property in Monroe Borough for $4,272.29.
William P. Horner Jr. and Evelyn J. Horner to William P. Horner Jr. for property in Wells Township for $1.
Daniel Killian and Emma Kingsley to David Kingsley and Sheila Kingsley for property in Ulster Township for $46,000.
James W. Carson to Mark A. Belden and Kathryn C. Belden for property in Springfield Township for $41,000.
Kathleen Marston Executirix and Doris L. Vara Estate to Robert W. Feuring and Angela R. Feuring for property in Towanda Township for $389,000.
Eric C. Overpeck and Ashley L. Overpeck to Letisha Overpeck for property in Asylum Township for $225,000.
Jeffrey T. Landes and Tami L. Chylack to Matthew D. Landes, Cory S. Landes, and Brent J. Landes for property in Wells Township for $1.
Douglas J. Corridon, Edwin R. Corridon IV, and Mark A. Piervicenti to Arthur Scena and Brian Murray for property in LeRoy Township for $20,000.
Theodore Vito Gatto (POA) and Theresa Gatto (POA) to Theodore B. Gatto for property in Asylum Township for $10.
Lepley, Engleman & Wilk to Lisa Zehner for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $175,000.
Marlene J. Jones, Donald E. Jones, Michelle J. Wilston, and Darryl Wilston to Robert Adrian Weaver for property in Sylvania Borough for $134,000.
Maryann Grasman Estate, Maryann R. Grasman Estate (AKA), Scott W. Grasman Coexecutor, and Catherine A. Grasman Coexecutor to Peter J. Lambert and Bridge Minerals for property in Asylum Township for $70,000.
Rebecca L. Caldwell Administrator and Mary Lisa Caldwell Estate to Rebecca L. Caldwell for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Curtis A. Thrush and Donna H. Thrush to Martin D. Watson and Sarah E. Watson for property in North Towanda Township for $200,000.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator DBNCTA and Marjorie F. Weaver Estate to Evelyn Aylesworth for property in Wysox Township for $0.
Margaret A. Stiles to David J. Toomey for property in Franklin Township for $175,000.
Stanley D. Nichols and Malisa B. Nichols to Stanley D. Nichols for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Richard G. Bedford Executor and Richard S. Bedford Estate to Richard G. Bedford Trustee, Bryce R. Bedford Jr. Trustee, Bryce R. Bedford Jr., Joshua Bedford, Leah Bedford, and Richard S. Bedford Estate for property in Overton Township for $0.
Joseph J. Osburn to Pioneer Ridge for property in Wells Township for $245,790.
Joseph J. Osburn to Pioneer Ridge for property in Wells Township for $40,140.
Frank D. Carr Sr. Estate, Frank Dean Carr Sr. (AKA), Richard D. Carr Sr. Executor, Frank D. Carr Jr. Executor to Richard D. Carr Sr., Katherine M. Carr, Frank D. Carr Jr., and Connie M. Carr for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
