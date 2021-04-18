Citizens & Northern Bank to Blue Ridge Cable Technologies Inc, Blue Ridge Communications (DBA) for property in Troy Borough for $65,000.
Edward S. Sterling and Lorraine M. Sterling to Kimberly S. Harkness for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $79,900.
James T. Barrett and Cindy E. Barrett to Tyler I. Roof and Erin A. Roof for property in Asylum Twp. for $45,780.
Richard F. Chase and Rosemary Chase to Lawrence Frederick Wurst and Patricia Ann Wurst for property in New Albany Borough for $72,000.
Steven H. Stoddard to Lyndeana and Shanda L. Stoddard for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Thomas V. Calaman, Joy L. Grace, Joy Grace Calaman (AKA) to Thomas V. Calaman and Joy L. Grace for 3 properties in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Venita S. Payne to Venita S. Payne, Melissa Vandevorrde, and Colin Rogers for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Hope K. Ackland, Hope Johnston (AKA) to Hope K. Ackland and Kyle Christian Ackland for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Timothy Liveright, Chris Chalako, Christine Chalako (AKA) to Kevin J. Barnes and Donna D. Barnes for property in Wysox Twp. for $382,000.
Wade N. Morgan and Bradley J. Morgan to Bradley J. Morgan for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Greggory L. Roof and Sharon S. Roof to Nicholas Kellogg and Jillian E. Kellogg for property in Wysox Twp. for $320,000.
Lawrence F. Allen to French Azilum for property in Asylum Twp. for $55,000.
Nancy E. Sharer and Kenneth R. Sharer to Davis S. Young and Katelyn M. Young for property in Pike Twp. for $5,318.
Christopher J. Weakland and Gayle M. Barnes to Thomas Luther and Abigail Luther for property in Franklin Twp. for $446,100.
Michelle M. Jewett to Andrew James Goodwin for 2 properties in LeRaysville Borough for $117,000.
Sheldon T. Borden and Dawn M. Borden to Sheldon T. Bordon for property in Burlington Borough for $1.
Sandra K. Henley to Sandra K. Henley and Mark Dewey Henley for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Andrew Amstrutz Trustee, Beatrice P. Amstrutz Testamentary Trust to Barli Properties for property in Athens twp. for $1.
Wayne R. Salsman and Elton K. Salsman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Scott Kelsall and Terri Kelsall to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Mark N. Banach and Deborah S. Wolfe to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
William May and Iris May to William Richard May Sr. for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Robert E. Bardo to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Paul R. Dibble and Wilhelmina Dibble to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Alba Borough for $1.
