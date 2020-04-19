Raymond E. Bruno, Terry L. Bruno and Raymond Bruno (AKA), to Layton Wright of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $74,500.
Angeline S. Harris to Heather A. Packard of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $195,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to In His Path 2 LLC of Ulster for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $31,000.
Trina L. Beers and Steven M. Beers to Jeremiah D. Martin and Victoria E. Martin of Canton for property in Canton Township for $106,385.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Shalissa Tomkinson and Jared Tomkinson to Wells Fargo Bank of Fort Mill, South Carolina, for property in Athens Township for $20,080.16.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Zachary C. Schultz and Fallon Schultz to Mid Island Mortgage Corp of Ewing, New Jersey, for property in Rome Township for $968.05.
Brent A. Miller, Bradford County Sheriff and Sheriff of Bradford County to Nationstar Mortgage LLC and MR Cooper (DBA) of Coppell, Texas, for property in Sheshequin Township for $1,128.97.
Pearl Aeppli and Jeffery E. Aeppli (POA) to Stephen J. Aeppli and Eve M. Aeppli of New Columbia, Pennsylvania, for property in Herrick Township for $100,000.
Robert R. Cresswell to Michael T. Turner of Sugar Run for property in Overton Township for $43,000.
Herrickville LLC to Debbie J. Neiman and Kimberly Neiman of Naples, Florida, for property in Herrick Township for $25,000.
Matthew D. Pickett and Marcey L. Pickett to Andrew M. Pickett of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $127,000.
