Wendi G. Raupers to Peter Millward for property in Sheshequin Township for $225,000.
Robin Mosier and Michael L. Mosier to Michael L. Mosier for property in Overton Township for $1.
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 7:07 am
Jack Danna to Jack Danna and Susan E. Danna for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
David W. Brown and Joy S. Brown to Robert W. Brown for two properties in Windham Township for $1,000.
Robert Mueller and Adelheid Kleine to MKMPA for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Shizue K. MacCoy to John M. MacCoy for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Carson J. Hinds, and Joan Hinds to Green Estates Property Management for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $9,074.92
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Adrianne J. Canfield, and Michael Canfield to Green Estates Property Management for property in Standing Stone Township for $863.01.
Matthew Colegrove Administrator and Roxanne Heath Estate to Matthew Ciolegrove for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Merle S. Randall and Alice F. Randall to Jay L. Randall for property in Granville Township for $1.
Merle S. Randall and Alice F. Randall to Stephen C. Randall for property in Granville Township for $1.
