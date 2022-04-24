Cygnus Home Service to Cygnus Properties for property in North Towanda Township for $10.
Walter Romanik Jr. and Sara L. Romanik to Black Knight Quarries Inc. for property in Rome Borough for $22,000.
Elaine S. Slusser to Scott M. Slusser and Elizabeth A. Ackerman for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Chang Ho Park to John R. Salyerds and Melissa E. Salyerds for property in Athens Township for $279,000.
Jeanne S. Young to Collin Hadlock for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Anna C. Dougherty Executrix, Edward Bliss Estate to Anna C. Dougherty for property in Rome Township for $1.
Gary L. Hall and Anita J. Hall to Gary L. Hall and Anita J. Hall for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Iona P. Bidlack to Michael Keeney and Lydia Keeney for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
David A. Traub Trustee, Maryrose Traub Revocable Trust, Maryrose Traub Revocable Trust to David A. Traub Trustee, Maryrose Traub GST Exempt Residuary Trust, Maryrose Traub GST Exempt Res Trust for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Damian M. Rossettie Administrator, Marjorie E. Weaver Estate to Bette Weaver for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Jason G. Peak and Emily N. Peak to Justin T. Williams for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $105,000.
James L. Beebe and Pamela J. Beebe to James L. Beebe and Pamela J. Beebe for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Amanda Sue Baldwin, Amanda Sue Crawford (NBM) and Eric M. Crawford to Amanda Sue Crawford and Eric M. Crawford for property in Warren Township for $1.
Edward J. Knecht Jr., Dennis M. Knecht and Karen A. Knecht to Shanon H. Fenton and Amy L. Fenton for property in Warren Township for $162,500.
Michael J. Drake and Joy C. Drake to Timothy Desmond Harsh for property in Litchfield Township for $250,000.
Cori B. Lasco to Rachael L. Lasco for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Shayne M. Ballard to Jaimee Ryan for property in Windham Township for $9,000.
Judy K. Taylor to Anna Fry and Jarrett Fry for property in Troy Township for $209,000.
Gregory S. Jones Trustee, Sandra D. Jones Trustee, Jones Trust to Wade N. Morgan for property in Troy Township for $2,000.
Gordon D. Bates Jr. and Jill L. Bates to Sawyer M. Strope for property in Towanda Township for $300,000.
