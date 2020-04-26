First Citizens Community Bank to Daniel M. Partridge of Avoca, New York, for property in Ulster Township for $5,000.
Shawn Miller and Kaitlin M. Miller to James P. Wicks and Joanne M. Wicks of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $165,000.
Robert H. Hanchulak and Romayn T. Hanchulak to Cindy Lee Lovas and Michael J. Lovas of Worchester, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $180,000.
Jory D. Smith to Cartus Financial Corporation of Danbury, Connecticut, for property in South Creek Township for $240,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Michelle A. Horton of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $240,000.
David J. Munn and Sarah Gene Munn to Brian R. Horton and Cali L. Horton of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $270,000.
Jason F. Cobb and Nicole Tama Cobb to Stephen P. Bell of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $180,000.
David J. Dewitt Executor, Carolyn H. Dewitt Estate, Ruth Carolyn Dewitt (AKA) and Carolyn R. Dewitt Estate (AKA) to David J. Dewitt, Sally Dewitt and Eric Dewitt of Austin, Texas, for property in Wyalusing Township for $0.
Stephen P. Bell and Amy D. Bell to Wade Richlin and Jamie Richlin of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $150,000.
Minnette K. Vandermark Trustee and Vandermark 2014 Residence Trust to James H. Wood and Patricia A. Wood of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $193,000.
John K. Fisher to Timothy Brian Boring of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $87,000.
Jeffrey E. Jacobson to Robert Terry and Annabelle Terry of Athens for property in Athens Township for $235,000.
Richard B. Rockwell and Linda L. Rockwell to DLG Homes LLC of York, Pennsylvania, for property in Litchfield Township for $10,374.
DLG Homes LLC to Aaron Schultz and Ashley Schultz of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $25,000.
David G. Dunn and Susan R. Dunn to David G. Dunn and Susan R. Dunn of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Frances M. Williams Estate and Cynthia A. Williams Executrix to Cynthia A. Williams of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
James F. Butters and Rita S. Butters to Andrew Lee Jackson and Brittany Corbitt Jackson of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $50,000.
Robyn A. Funk to Ryan M. Hubbard of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $275,000.
Floyd E. Standish and Carol A. Standish to Erik James Bartholomew of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $132,000.
Revocable Living Trust of Janet I. Sheedy and Janet I. Sheedy Trustee to Leonard T. Walsh Jr. and Nicole A. Sherman of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $189,000.
James Czarkowski Estate, David J. Czarkowski Executor and James J. Czarkowski Estate (AKA) to David J. Czarkowski of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.