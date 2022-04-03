Rello Farms, Rello Farm (AKA) to Casey Jordan Smith for property in Orwell Township for $450,000.
Megan K. Myers to Daryl P. Parshall for property in Athens Township for $25,000.
Robert P. Morris to Cathy Franklin for property in Terry Township for $1.
William H. McBratney and Esther M. McBratney to Travis Frable and Megan Frable for property in Troy Township for $142,500.
Michael Lutz Executor, Dema Lutz Estate to Eliza Beth Cook and Kolyn Mathew Mott for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $140,000.
Dale D. Tillinghast to Tillinghast Family LLC for property in South Creek Township for $80,000.
Anna R. Jones to Ryan L. Putnam for property in Granville Township for $1.
Margaret B. Crawford and Nancy J. Chilson to Margaret B. Crawford and Aaron Crawford for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Michael Sutton to Richard Daum Jr. for property in Wysox Township for $13,175.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to Scott P. Wensel and Maria T. Wensel for property in Rome Township for $200,000.
Chemung Canal Trust Company to Endless Mountains Land Management for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $125,000.
Brenda C. Clark to Bridge Minerals for property in Le Raysville Borough for $9,700.
Trevor A. Moyer and Hope A. Moyer to Odyssey 1968 for property in Orwell Township for $133,800.
Martha Cook to Lee S. Crawford for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $125,000.
Margaret Grogan and William Grogan to Robert P. Fisher for property in Sheshequin Township for $27,000.
Donald P. Hoffmaster Estate, Janice E. Hoffmaster Executrix, Donald Paul Hoffmaster (AKA) to Janice E. Hoffmaster for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Howard E. Fowler and Jessica L. Fowler to Lane D. Light and Kendra M. Light for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Great Star Tools USA Inc. to Samtron Investments LLC for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $712,500.
Roy A. Keiper and Laurieann Keiper to Charles D. Howard for property in Rome Township for $70,000.
Joseph Elliott and Stormy Elliott to Stormy Elliott for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Donna Welch to Mark D. Welch, Vanessa C. Welch, Roxanne L. Cisneros, Armando Cisneros Jr. for property in Warren Township for $1.
Wayne R. Chapman to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Mark D. Wurzler and Maria T. Wurzler to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Herrick Township for $1.
William Chris Sutton, Wm Christopher Sutton (AKA), W. Christopher Sutton (AKA), Lori Sutton to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Athens Township for $1.
Ronald L. Fowler to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Albany Township for $1.
Andrew T. Brunner to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Canton Township for $1.
Jammie Leroy Lee and Robin D. Lee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Athens Township for $1.
Dustin H. Poulton to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Mary F. Smith, Kathy Louise Streeter, Rebecca Joyce Smith, Elizabeth Hazel Killinger, Robert Killinger, Sharon Joann Smith, Sharon Joan Gilbert (NBM), Brian Gilbert, Harry Edward Smith, Freeman William Smith Estate, Joshua Lee Smith Administrator, Victoria Frisbie Administrator to Athens Bow and Gun Club for property in Athens Township for $125,000.
Jeremy J. Friedlander, Korrin Wheaton Huffman to Christopher M. Arnold for property in Wilmot Township for $173,000.
Richard L. Kobbe and Barbara Jean Kobbe to Richard L. Kobbe and Barbara Jean Kobbe for property in Troy Township for $1.
