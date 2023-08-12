Mark Edsell to Mark Edsell and Tina Clapper for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 6:54 am
Mark Edsell to Mark Edsell and Tina Clapper for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Chase J. Ripley and Jessica A. Ripley to Dawn M. Prouty and Michael J. Kelsch for property in Troy Borough for $192,000.
Raymond Comstock to Raymond Comstock for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Scott Gary to Chad A. Placke for property in Wyalusing Borough for $20,000.
Donald W. Baker and Sharon M. Baker to James F. Sargent for property in Columbia Township and Wells Township for $150,000.
Rodney K. Derrick to Janet I. Harned to Quick Ben Cemetery Association and Cemetery Association of Quick Bend for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Lloyd Perry to Heath B. Macwhinnie and Tammy L. Macwhinnie for property in Springfield Township for $20,000.
Elvin R. Stoltzfus to Hunter Haven for property in Wells Township for $190,000.
Barbara A. Falsey to Dennis L. Crayton and Debra S. Crayton for two properties in Monroe Township for $1.
Damien Irvine and Hollie Irvine to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. for property in Wysox Township for $230,000.
Clinton J. Walters and Rebecca A. Walters to Glen Galka and Adriana Galka for property in Canton Township for $250,000.
BR Enterprises LLC to Howard A. Staab for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $5,000.
Chloe Price to Mandala Properties for properties in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Tracy Sink to Todd Vanderpool and Amanda Vanderpool for property in Rome Township for $350,000.
Chloe Price and Michael Sollitto to Mandala Properties for properties in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward $1.
Route 187 to Joshua Krudup and Heather Krudup for property in Terry Township for $180,000.
