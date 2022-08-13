Yvonne T. Scott Administrator, Damian M. Brezin Administrator, Walter J. Van Gilson Estate, Walter J. VanGilson Estate (AKA) to Gerald W. Kellogg for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Glenn Thomas Hammill Estate, Glenn T. Hammill Estate (AKA), Kim M. Levengood Executrix to Jaclyn Claire Hammill and Benjamin Paul Hammill for property in Overton Township for $1.
Thomas J. Zuber to Thomas J. Zuber and Lois A. Zuber for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Margaret Munkittrick to Rex L. Klinger and Shawna J. Klinger for property in Wysox Township for $20,000.
Richard Vanderpool to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
David Decristo and Amy Decristo to Steven Todd Delp and Michelle Delp for property in Smithfield Township for $97,000.
David Williammee, Susan Williammee and Nancy Williammee to Tylor Thompson for property in Canton Township for $229,000.
Bruce W. Johnson to Jesse Johnson for property in Franklin Township for $250,000.
Scott Sandford and Donna Sandfort to Scott Sandfort for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Cindy L. Jones to Justin Jones and Amanda L. Jones for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Chase Brown to Chase Brown and Ashley A. Brown for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Brandon McLinko and Andrea McLinko to Jennifer House for property in Towanda Township for $144,200.
Timothy C. Spencer and Belinda D. Spencer to Robert P. Harding for property in Ulster Township for $30,000.
Frederick R. House Sr. and Shelly M. Sanders, Shelly M. Stalker (FKA) to Peter Sinotte and Beth Ann Sinotte for property in Burlington Township for $40,000.
Julie J. Bump to JDS Group Holdings for property in Sheshequin Township for $87,000.
J. Michael Charles and Carolyn K. Charles to Noah E. Byler and Emma D. Byler for property in Granville Township for $180,000.
Jeanne A. Baird to Carole A. Wilson for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $280,000.
Craig W. Havens and Martha E. Havens to Larry C. Dombach and Marilyn S. Dombach for property in West Burlington Township for $125,000.
Raymond C. Honnick Co Trustee, Becky H. Griffith Co Trustee, Honnick Trust to Samuel Beers for property in Windham Township for $180,000.
Logan A. MacNamara and Alison M. MacNamara to Logan A. MacNamara for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Michael R. Krause and Debra A. Krause to Adam J. Krause for property in Albany Township for $1.
