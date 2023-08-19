Alyce Zura to Dominic J. Zaffino Jr. for two properties in Wilmot Township for $20,000.
Edward M. Plotts to Robert B. Doane Jr. and Elizabeth A. Doane for property in Rome Borough for $190,000.
Glenn P. Shores and Patti Jo Shores to Randell N. Shores and Meredith K. Shores for property in Sheshequin Township for $1,000,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trustee and Stanch Mortgage Loan Trust I to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Anna Ward to Denise S. Dolan and John R. Ward for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Frederick R. Elker and Gloria M. Elker to Anthony R. Quaranta II for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Debra A. Allen to Debra A. Allen for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Ashley Bluhm and Dawn Bluhm to Ashley Bluhm for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Travis Bruce Co-Administrator, Stephani Bruce Co-Administrator, Donald E. Bruce Estate to Travis Bruce for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Michael Harcarik and Susan E. Harcarik to Michael Harcarik and Susan E. Harcarik for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Patricia Matthews to Patricia Matthews and Stanley Matthews for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Patricia Matthews to Patricia Matthews and Stanley Matthews for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
E. J. Stewart to Patrick Leo Beirne for property in Towanda Township for $8,000.
Gordon E. Brinthaupt III Co-Trustee, Suzanne Niver Co-Trustee, and Brinthaupt Living Trust to Gordon E. Brinthaupt III and Suzanne Niver for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Frederick Ackley, Carol Fisher, and Carol Ackley to Pennmarc Resources V for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Christopher Tunnah to 526 Red Rose LLC for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $50,000.
Stephen Sweeley to Jared S. Sweeley and Gloria M. Sweeley for property in Wilmot Township for $50,000.
Donald E. Ross Estate, Teresa M. Ondrey Co-Executor, and Michael G. Ross Co-Executor to William D. Ross and Donald E. Ross for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Donald E. Ross Estate, Teresa M. Ondrey Co-Executor, and Michael G. Ross Co-Executor to Michael G. Ross for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Ronald L. Krise, Marilynn L. Krise, and Kenneth E. Krise to Shannon Brothers Holdings for three properties in Troy Borough for $300,000.
Joan Ferguson Trustee, Richard & Joan Ferguson Irrevocable Trust, Richard Ferguson Irrevocable Trust, and Joan Ferguson Irrevocable Trust to Joan Ferguson Trustee, Joan & Richard Ferguson Irrevocable Trust, Richard Ferguson Irrevocable Trust, and Joan Ferguson Irrevocable Trust for two properties in Herrick Township for $1.
Terry K. Bridges to Randy C. Delp and Kathleen A. Delp for property in Columbia Township for $850,000.
Betty Mason to Ram Bam LLC for property in Overton Township for $1.
Dorothy K. Stevens to Gayle Annette Hamilton, Ruth Schrader, and Steven Schrader Sr. for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Audrey Barry, Sharon Ardrey, and S. Ardrey (AKA) to Brian Christopher Lewis, Heidi Suzanne Loohn Lewis, and Heidi Suzanne Loohn Lewis (AKA) for property in Ridgebury Township for $80,000.
Triple F Rod & Gun Club, Paul Sabatini President, and Francis L. Smialowski Jr. Secretary to Kyle R. Young for property in LeRoy Township for $89,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.