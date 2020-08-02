Timothy J. Teeter and Laura L. Teeter to Pristine Vision of Rome for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $32,000.
Albert H. Gilliland and Annmarie Gilliland to Annmarie Gilliland and Marisa J. Gilliland of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Jonathan P. Foster Jr. to Marvin Louis Vanmeter of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $207,000.
James Nobles and James A. Nobles (AKA) to Edmund T. Rollar and Judith Rollar of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $85,000.
George M. Endley to Louis Gardella of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $137,000.
Marcy L. Spencer to Anthony M. Benninger and Elizabeth M. Benninger of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Candy Kowalski and Candy Kowalski Williams to Judith A. Hatch of Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
David L. Shadduck and Karen L. Shadduck to George Owenburg of Troy for property in Columbia Township for $800.
James M. Miller and Donna S. Miller to First National Trust Company Corporate Trustee of Pittsburgh for property in Warren Township for $350,000.
Edward L. Travis Estate, Scott E. Hawley administator, Scott E. Hawley, Brian D. Hawley, Gregory J. Hawley and Jeffrey R. Hawley to Wesley G. Mosier and Barbara E. Kissell Mosier of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $5,000.
Gas House Gang LLC to Lenny G. Traver and Alicia H. Traver of Meshoppen for property in Tuscarora Township for $115,000.
Carol J. Smith administrator, Matilda M. Smith Estate, Carol J. Smith and Frederick Smith to Carol J. Smith, Frederick Smith and Linda Smith of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Carol J. Smith administrator, Matilda M. Smith Estate, Carol J. Smith and Frederick Smith to Carol J. Smith, Frederick Smith and Linda Smith of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, for property in Granville Township for $1.
Susan Anderson executrix and John D. Spencer Estate to Susan Anderson of Tunkhannock for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Jeffrey L. Bellows and Julie A. Bellows to Kevin C. Ayers and Lori A. Ayers of Canton for property in Canton Township for $25,000.
Steven C. Hojer and Amy Hojer to William G. Bellows Jr. and Elizabeth Rossiter of Millerton, Pennsylvania, for property in Wells Township for $210,000.
Allen R. Ammerman to Allen R. Ammerman and Christine M. Bailey of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $1.
John J. Pelchy and Terry Scalia (POA) to Tory Henry and Carrie Henry of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $106,000.
Ronald D. Hugo and Lois B. Hugo to Deryk Justin Davis and Tiffany Marina Davis of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1,400.
Ryan Hubbard to Jacob P. Bolt and Lorraine Bolt of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $156,500.
Tracy D. Twarkusky and Violet Cominski to Ryan Frisbie and Traci Frisbie of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $195,600.
JP Morgan Acquisition Corp to Alexander P. Birney and Rebecca L. Birney of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $54,000.
Wanda A. Johnson and Robert L. Johnson Jr. to Nicholas Ackley of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $18,250.
Wayne D. Wright, Barbara H. Wright and WB LLC to William A. Cudney Sr. and Kasey A. Cudney of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $452,000.
Corey Mosher and Aleisha Mosher to Benjamin Levi Park and Alena Park of Athens for property in Athens Township for $310,000.
Joan Sanderson to Patricia Lea Lawton and Kathleen Lynn Lambros of Bloomsburg for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Gerald P. Keelty Estate and Christopher J. Keelty Administrator to Heath Robinson of Milan for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $86,000.
Masco Cabinetry to Cabinetworks Group Michigan of Ann Arbor, Michigan, for property in Athens Township for $0.
Cheri A. Walker and Franklin D. Walker to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Ulster Township for $125,000.
Franklin D. Walker Sr. and Cheri A. Walker to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Ulster Township for $169,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $35,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $60,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Farbros of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $70,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $99,000.
Western Alliance Emergency Services Inc to Wysox Volunteer Fire Company of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Gordon D. Bates Jr. Executor, Nicole L. Bates executor, Gordon Dale Bates Sr. Estate, Gordon D. Bates Sr. (AKA), Gordon Bates (AKA) and Woody Bates (AKA) to Gordon D. Bates Jr. of Towanda for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Dean L. Vanderpool and Carla R. Sandor to Evelyn L. Bristol of Canton for property in Alba Borough for $10,000.
Margaret E. God Estate and Dorothy G. Brink Executrix to Dorothy G. Brink of Towanda for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Barry O. Hafer Jr. Administrator, Donald Hafer administrator and Barry O. Hafer Estate to Donald Hafer trustee, Barry O. Hafer Jr. trustee, Barry O. Hafer Trust and Barry O Trust for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Alan S. Kniffin co-executor, Anneliese M. Kniffin Savchak co-executor, Maria Kniffin Estate, Maria L. Kniffin Estate (AKA), Alan S. Kniffin, Cheryl Kniffin, Anneliese M. Kniffin Savchak and Michael Savchak to Tracy D. Twarkusky of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $102,500.
John A. Kuhn Jr. to Cole T. Walker and Jackie Walker of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $285,000.
