Carolyn Bryington Trustee, Clark Family Trust to Wayne Clark for property in Granville Township for $1.
Jack D. Eddy and Judy M. Eddy to Garth Bovier and Faith Lorraine Bovier for property in Towanda Township for $35,000.
Annmarie T. Strolle to Joseph Michael Berecin and Patricia J. Berecin for property in Burlington Township for $75,000.
Philip J. Ridgeway, Camp Little Seed to Rita Morgan, Richard Morgan, and Camp Little Seed for property in Athens Township for $1.
Dale R. Kline and Linda E. Kline to Andrew Mark Kline and Marangely Gerena Deleon for property in Wells Township for $50,000.
Isobel C. Brown Executrix, Harold D. Brown Estate, Isobel C. Brown to Isobel C. Brown, Christopher M. Brown and Amanda Brown for property in Monroe Township and Asylum Township for $1.
Jordan D. Palmer and Nicole Grover to Jeffrey F. Groome and Heather L. Groome for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $196,100.
Barry J. Brosnan and Pamela S. Brosnan to Brian M. Kennedy Jr. and Christin Kennedy for property in Athens Township for $305,000.
Trey A. Ellers to SAS 124 St. for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $130,000.
Connie Norton to Edward D. Norton and Laura A. Norton for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Sharon E. Watkins, Sharon E. Bacorn (NKA) to Jason R. Watkins for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Thomas B. Creery Jr. to Diane M. May and Kathleen S. Bobst for property in LeRaysville Borough for $80,000.
Gordon Lane to Jacob Bailey for property in Standing Stone Township for $219,000.
Joseph L. Holman and Sharon D. Holman to Randy T. Bennett and Margene E. Doloresco for property in North Towanda Township for $276,000.
Kathleen R. Wood to Patti Shores for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $186,000.
Michael E. Melella to Michael E. Melella and Anna M. Melella for property in Windham Township for $1.
Wayne Mitchell Vanderpool to Wayne Mitchell Vanderpool for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Wayne Mitchell Vanderpool to Ackleyers for property in Monroe Borough for $80,000.
Tina Marie Seely, Tina Marie Seeley (AKA), Jack H. Seeley, Gina Gwen Bastion, William Bastion to Tina Marie Seeley and Jack H. Seeley for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Ryan Connell and Amanda Connell, Amanda Palmer (FKA) to Brian E. Krise and Laurie A. Krise for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $50,000.
Richard J. Stile to Richard A. Stile and Sean C. Missal for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Mary Lou Ferriero to Mary Lou Ferriero and John Ferriero for property in Warren Township for $1.
Linda M. Ginder and Dale E. Ginder to Jason Mize and Leann Mize for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $170,000.
Linde Hegestweiler Executor, Hildegard E. Crank Estate, Hildegard Crank (AKA), Hilde Crank (AKA) to Linde Hegestweiler and Jorg Hegestweiler for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Hazel Hunt Executrix, Ron Hunt Executor, Thomas F. Bailey Estate, Thomas Francis Bailey (AKA) to Hazel Hunt and Ron Hunt for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Pennymac Loan Services to Secretary of Veterans Affairs for property in Athens Township for $1.
Nathan D. Cassellbury and Nicole D. Cassellbury, Nicole D. Dieffenbach (FKA) to Rebecca Saxon and Blake Saxon for property in Monroe Borough for $195,700.
Philip D. Kaminsky and Sharon M. Kaminsky to Michael Cullen and Elba Lazart for property in North Towanda Township for $230,000.
Endless Mountain Land Management Inc to Van Chapple for property in Sheshequin Township for $161,000.
Robert F. McMahon and Susanne M. McMahon to Susanne M. McMahon for property in Granville Township for $1.
Jeffrey L. Manahan and Danielle J. Manahan to Jeffrey L. Manahan for property in Overton Township for $1.
Mary Neiley Executrix, Joan Marie Edsell Estate, Joan Clink Edsell Estate (AKA), Joan C. Edsell Estate (AKA) to Daniel Edsell for property in Stevens Township for $150,000.
Andrew Stephen Ripic III and Shelli Jo Ripic to Kylee J. Monger and Levi R. Monger for property in Asylum Township for $725,000.
John Acevedo Executor, Sally W. Acevedo Estate, Sally Ann Whitelaw (AKA) to John Acevedo for property in Warren Township for $1.
David P. Groover and Barbara A. Groover to Barbara A. Groover for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Rebecca Zimmerman and Robert Zimmerman to William Alexander Currie III and Bethany Katherine Currie for property in Standing Stone Township for $300,000.
Jason F. Wells and Janine M. Wells to Christopher Marter for property in Wyalusing Township for $550,000.
Mark Allis and Juliette D. Allis to Joseph Wait and Katie Wait for property in Litchfield Township for $285,000.
David Lee Brown and Colleen Jo Pozzi to Colleen Jo Pozzi for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Trent N. Shirk and Keri Herr to Keri Herr for property in Troy Township for $1.
George P. Abraham and Gigi V. George, Gigi V. Abraham (NBM) to Skylar W. King and Macy King for property in Troy Borough for $245,000.
Vicku J. Brink Executrix, Bradley C. Brink Estate to Vicki J. Brink for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Mark Mast and Rachel Mast to Paul M. Polaha and Lisa M. Polaha for property in Smithfield Township for $243,000.
Jamie R. Arnold and Brenda K. Arnold to Brenda K. Arnold for property in Burlington Borough for $1.
Bette Lou Clegg to Jeffrey Sechrist and Angela Sechrist for property in Canton Township for $584,000.
Patricia Swoyer Salber Estate, Patricia Swoyer D. Salber (AKA), Anne Swoyer Executrix to Elizabeth Lukens Potts for property in Athens Township for $1.
Gerald Dennis Moran to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward and Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $35,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Shannon Real Estate for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $49,000.
Robert C. Stroud and Marty Stroud to Ralph E. McNeal and Myra H. McNeal for property in Towanda Township for $15,000.
Deborah J. Yoder to Bernard Patton, Beth Ann Patton and Adam Patton for property in Franklin Township for $35,000.
