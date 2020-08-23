David M. Decristo, Amy Decristo, Randy L. Castle, Nicole M. Marbaker (POA) and Darlene J. Castle to Kevin E. Seibert of Ivyland, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $27,980.
Lamarr C. Alexander to Glenn A. King of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, for property in Burlington Township for $20,200.
MR Dirt Inc to Keith E. Long and Kim Y. Long of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $299,000.
James F. Pardoe, Danielle R. Pardoe and Danielle Pardoe (AKA) to Shawn C. Lewis of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $27,000.
Loretta M. Roupp, Loretta Roupp (AKA), James W. Roupp, Lisa L. Floyd and Lisa Floyd (AKA) to Tyler Hite of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $190,000.
Donna R. Getz, Kenneth W. Getz, Joyce A. Wright, William Wright, Michael D. Getz, Megan Getz and Matthew C. Getz to Donna R. Getz of Cogan Station, Pennsylvania, for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Joan Sandeson to Donald J. Berube and Paula M. Berube of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $210,000.
Jody S. Bellows and Brandy L. Bellows to Richard Baker of Canton for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Rylee Cole and Associates to Michael Lahiff and Miriam Lahiff of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $19,000.
Helen MacDonald and James MacDonald (PAO) to James MacDonald of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $4,625.50.
Mountainview Real Estate Holdings Inc to Bradford Brothers Enterprises of Troy for property in Troy Township for $1.
Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts to Zachary Wolf of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Anna Belle Leonard to David Gerstle and Sarah Seeley of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $80,000.
Mary Beth Carter to Dennis G. Carter Jr. and Johnica L. Carter of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Terry L. Spalding to William P. Spalding and Stacy M. Spalding of Troy for property in Troy Township for $21,000.
Ellen M. Platt to David A. Markley of Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania, for property in Orwell Township for $1.
David F. Dudzinski to David F. Dudzinski and Brian Dudzinski of Dupont, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Edward J. Flynn Jr. to John M. Hulsizer of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $92,750.
Dale M. Yasharian and Marcella M. Yasharian to Dale M. Yasharian, Marcella Yasharian, Daniel Joe Yasharian and Darlene Joy Yasharian of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing for property in $1.
Howard Benjamin Jones Trust and Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones Trustee to Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones, Bettie Mae Yarbrough Jones Trustee and Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones Trust of Lakeland, Florida, for property in Warren Township for $1.
Jane M. Streeter to Christopher K. Streeter and Tameika Y. Streeter of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Tammy Donovan Estate to Ross Anthony Delauro, Erin Elizabeth Delauro, Sarah Ann Schoonover and Michael James Donovan of Mansfield for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Tammy Donovan Estate and Jon Donovan Administrator to Jon Donovan of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Jennifer Yeakel, Jennifer Yale (KNA), Jediah Yale, Russell W. Lafritz and Susan Kay Lafritz to Megan Brown of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $115,000.
Roselyn V. Jarvis to Michael N. Lee and Matthew J. Lee of Wyalusing for property in South Waverly Borough for $50,000.
David M. Decristo, Amy Decristo, Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to Theodore J. Tomlinson and Karen M. Tomlinson of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $8,320.
Theresa May (Administrator), Patricia A. Ranalli (Administrator), Susan Long (Administrator) and John May Estate to Oscar L. Blough and Cheryl A. Blough of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Township for $82,500.
Ronald W. Hamilton and Maureen A. Hamilton to Joseph J. Tokash and Jeanne M. Estes Tokash of Sayre for property in Sheshequin Township for $58,299.
Kenneth R. Folkers Executor, Clara M. Grubb Estate and Clara M. Grubb Folkers Estate to James Earl Folkers and Nicholas Lee Folkers of Athens for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Brian L. Mead, Anita L. Sanchez and Anita L. Mead (AKA) to Anita L. Sanchez and Anita L. Mead (AKA) of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Thomas L. Carl and Annetta A. Carl to Matthew T. Carl of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Jesse T. Moritz Estate, Jesse Taylor Moritz Estate (AKA) and Edward C. Moritz Sr. Executor to Edward C. Moritz Sr. of Canton for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Edward C. Moritz Sr. to Thomas Steven Moritz of Warminster, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Arie Johannes Vandenblink III Co-executor, Katherine Vandenblink Miller Co-executor, Katherine Vanderblink Miller Co-executor (AKA), Sarah W. Vanderblink Co-executor and Arie Vanderblink Estate to Katherine Vanderblink Miller and Sarah W. Vanderblink of Elmira, New York, for property in Wysox Township for $1.
James A. Nobles and Maria L. Nobles to Philip Clemens of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Burlington Township for $60,000.
David Fusco and Susan Lynn Fusco to Bryan Probst and Kristin Probst of Levittown, New York, for property in Terry Township for $27,500.
Charles D. Bender Executor, Eric J. Bender, Charles J. Bender Estate and Charlie Bender (AKA) to Charles D. Bender of Bradenton, Florida, and Eric J. Bender of Anchorage, Alaska, for property in Canton Township for $1.
Scott E. Hawley and Melissa A. Hawley to Brandon Pratt and Trisha Pratt of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $314,000.
Kenneth R. Folkers Executor, Clara M. Grubb Estate and Clara M. Folkers Grubb (AKA) to Kenneth R. Folkers of Sayre for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Eric C. Overpeck and Ashley L. Overpeck to Dale A. Chilson of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $25,000.
Shady Acres Ranch LLC to Donald C. McCarthy and Kathleen D. McCarthy of Wilmington, Delaware, for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Paul F. Dewitt to Jay Chadwick and Barbara S. Chadwick of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $75,000.
William S. Isley, Jane H. Isley and William S. Isley (POA) to Isley Living Trust of Grapevine, Texas, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Scott R. Hauser and Rachel R. Hauser to Terran EG Houser and Tammie J. Houser of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $128,000.
Darren L. Peachey and Caryn D. Peachey to Damon J. Perry and Laurie A. Perry of Canton for property in Canton Township for $225,000.
Stephen Butts to James Tidlow and Michelle Tidlow of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $150,000.
Leona Fitzgerald, James Fitzgerald, Steven Stoddard, Marilyn Burke and Larry Burke to Lindsay Sudell Stoddard and Steven Michael Sudell Jr. of Santa Monica, Cailifornia, for property in Wilmot Township for $50,000.
