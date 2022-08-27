Nanette L. Zampier, Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County to Bear Creek Properties Inc. for property in Sheshequin Township for $26,000.
James P. Coats Homestead Trust, James P. Homestead Trust, Bryan Coats Trustee, Ronald Coats Trustee, Robert Coats Trustee to Bryan Coats Trustee, Ronald Coats Trustee, Robert Coats Trustee, James P. Coats Homestead Trust, James P. Homestead Trust for property in Pike Township for $1.
James A. Havtur Executor, Anna Havtur Estate to James A. Javtur, Diane M. Osmin, Robert M. Havtur, Lisa A. Havtur for property in Pike Township for $1.
Paul James Chilson and Karolyn Ann Chilson to David C. Day for property in Towanda Township for $229,900.
Brian Michael Kennedy Jr. and Christin Kennedy to Stephanie Skinkle and Cindy Capwell for property in Ridgebury Township for $165,000.
Robert H. McKee and Amy McKee to Russell Lehman for property in Ulster Township for $335,000.
David M. Salitrynski and Linda E. Salitrynski to Trevor Moyer and Hope Moyer for property in Orwell Township for $202,000.
Kasey P. Fusare and Johnecca E. Fusare to Bruce W. Vanzile and Cindy L. Vanzile for property in Smithfield Township for $170,000.
Mary Kathryn Sam to Red Wave Investments for property in Overton Township for $170,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Brian Short Jr. and Peggy Short for property in New Albany Borough for $25,000.
Eric T. Morse Sr., Daniel R. Towner, EMD Properties to Aaron Jones for property in Orwell Township for $192,000.
Vishva Inc. to Towanda Hotels for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $840,000.
Kay C. Champluvier to Bryan R. Champluvier for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
