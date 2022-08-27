Nanette L. Zampier, Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County to Bear Creek Properties Inc. for property in Sheshequin Township for $26,000.

James P. Coats Homestead Trust, James P. Homestead Trust, Bryan Coats Trustee, Ronald Coats Trustee, Robert Coats Trustee to Bryan Coats Trustee, Ronald Coats Trustee, Robert Coats Trustee, James P. Coats Homestead Trust, James P. Homestead Trust for property in Pike Township for $1.