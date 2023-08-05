Jason P. Nowland and Melissa H. Nowland to Richard G. Howard and Deborah J. Howard for property in Wyalusing Township for $6,000.
David E. Rogers and Rebecca M. Rogers to David E. Rogers for property in Windham Township for $1.
John D. Yoder Jr. and Amber S. Yoder to John D. Yoder Jr. for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Marty J. Stroud and Robert C. Stroud, Robert Stroud (AKA) to Lucy Jones and John Taylor for property in Asylum Township for $225,000.
Dirk Martin Vanselous to Matthew Vanselous for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Dunmore Properties Inc., James T. Davenport President to Richard A. Decatur and Carol A. Decatur for property in Litchfield Township for $69,000.
Lucy Mae Jones to Karen Diaz and Mark J. Lewis for property in Monroe Township for $330,000.
Bongard Family Trust, Raymond J. Bongard Trustee, Donna M. Forth Bongard Trustee, Dolores Thomas Burton Administrator, Mathew A. Thomas Estate, Matthew Anthony Thomas Estate (AKA) to Brian Carr and Danielle Carr for property in Wilmot Township for $150,000.
Kevin S. Curry to Avery Ferris Snell for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $106,000.
Bridget Mooney Administratrix, Michael D. Hughes Estate to Larry Lines and Audrey Lines for property in Troy Township for $65,000.
Leslie B. Bresee Executor, William Bruce Bresee Estate to William Bruce Bresee Trust UWO, William Bruce Bresee, Jeanne Douglas Trustee for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. to Stephen M. Andrulonis and Christine M. Andrulonis for property in Burlington Borough for $255,000.
Strickland Hill Real Estate II to Dennis Mosier for property in Standing Stone Township for $40,000.
Jerrad Thomas Hahn, Jarrad Thomas Hahn (AKA) to Jarrad Thomas Hahn for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, James Frisbie Sr. and Catherine Frisbie to Dunmore Properties Inc. for property in Ulster Township for $75,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Caleb Blecher and Casmirra Blecher to Federal National Mortgage Association for property in Pike Township for $27,000.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix, Scott Wilcox Estate, Scott Lee Wilcox (AKA), Scott L. Wilcox (AKA) to Woodrow Brown and Hannelore Brown for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Frederick Dale Mattocks and Janet Esther Mattocks to Frederick Dale Mattocks and Janet Esther Mattocks for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Michael Sink to Tracy Sink for property in Rome Township for $1.
Richard Gillespie Executor, John R. Gillespie Estate to Robert Bernell Burkholder Jr. for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Donald J. Springstead Jr. to Sierra Paul for property in South Creek Township for $135,000.
Brent C. Baldwin and Jamie Lee Baldwin to Diane Burchard for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $135,000.
Tiffany Zink, Nathan Zink, Sandra J. Bodnar and Ronald Bodnar to James Souto and Melissa A. Souto for property in Wyalusing Township for $5,000.
Shane E. Cole to Shane E. Cole and Lisa Cole for property in Sheshequin Township for $0.
Daniel H. Howard and Colleen M. Howard to Colleen Knight for property in Wyalusing Township for $310,000.
Lisa A. Harvey to Stirel M. Harvey Co Trustee, Lisa A. Harvey Co Trustee, Stirel M. Harvey & Lisa A. Harvey Revocable Living Trust, Stirel M. Harvey Revocable Living Trust, Lisa A. Harvey Revocable Living Trust, Stirel M. Harvey (AKA), Lisa A. Harvey (AKA) for property in Tuscarora Township for $10.
Richard A. Lewis Estate, Blanche K. Lewis Executrix (AKA) to Blanche K. Lewis for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Edward Fedrow to Scott R. Stilo, Jessica Shuller and Anthony Scott Raymond Stilo for property in Overton Township for $22,500.
Lisa A. Arnold, Lisa S. Walker (NKA) to Gary B. Sessaman for property in Litchfield Township for $35,000.
Kimberly S. Galvin, Kimberly S. Johnson (FKA) to Mark King and Margaret E. King for property in Tuscarora Township for $1,300.
Mark King and Margaret E. King to Joshua D. King and Emily D. King for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Colleen C. Devine, Colleen C. Sullivan (NBM) and John Brian Sullivan to Blackhill Energy for property in Granville Township for $65,000.
Marilyn Bryan, Marilyn H. Snyder Brian (AKA) to Peter Bryan for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Virginia Lantz to Jason Seth Wayman and Jennifer Lynn Wayman for property in Ulster Township for $318,000.
Ramneek Kaur Nakai to Matthew Novak and Desiree May for property in Athens Township for $425,000.
