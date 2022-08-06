Marvin L. Teetsel Executor, Kathy D. Teetsel Estate, Kathy D. Repsher Estate (AKA) to Marvin L. Teetsel, Clinton Lewis Crawford, Cassandra Crawford Magyar, Jamie Lynn Crawford for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Joseph J. McMahon to Joseph J. McMahon and Katrina M. McMahon for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones, Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones Trustee, Bettie Mai Yarbrough Jones Trust to Nancy Rabenold and Gary D. Rabenold for property in Warren Township for $125,000.
Blythe Hart Jones and Eric Jones Jones to Leonard Fowler and Toni Fowler for property in Monroe Township for $189,700.
Gary B. Scranton Estate, Gary Bruce Scranton Estate (AKA), David B. Scranton Executor, David D. Scranton, Carrie Scranton to Smart Realestate Holdings for property in Wysox Township for $110,000.
Matthew Kemp and Sarah M. Kemp to Ariel Beahm for property in Athens Township for $276,000.
Benjamin J. Mullen and Karla D. Good, Karla D. Mullen (NBM) to Kenneth Barrett and Brenda Barrett for property in Canton Township for $70,000.
Aaron W. Cowder and Michelle D. Cowder to Richard Hyunsuk Choe for property in South Waverly Borough for $400,000.
Vernon D. McKee and Sharon A. McKee to Bruce D. Akerley and Rebecca L. Akerley for property in Warren Township for $535,000.
Brian E. Chaffee and Loretta J. Chaffee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Paul A. Simon to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Eric A. Brown and Robyn M. Brown to Joshua McMicken and Miranda McMicken for property in LeRaysville Borough for $56,000.
South Plainfield Double OO Club, South Plainfield Double OO Gun Club (AKA) to Julie Ochse Trustee, Julie Lynch Trustee (NBM), Barbara Preston Trust for property in Tuscarora Township for $5,000.
South Plainfield Double OO Club, South Plainfield Double OO Gun Club (AKA) to Julie Ochse Trustee, Julie Lynch Trustee (NBM), Barbara Preston Trust for property in Tuscarora Township for $5,000.
James D. Mulno, James David Mulno (AKA) to James D. Mulno, James Dae Mulno (AKA) for property in LeRoy Township for $68,750.
Sandra Cote, Sandra L. Luckman (FKA) to Sandra Cote and Dennis Cote for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Michael Batterson to Glenn R. Ellinger for property in Ridgebury Township for $57,600.
Childrens Home of Bradford PA to North Rome Christian School, Inc. for property in Ulster Township for $690,000.
Anne Gamble to Sean Gamble and Bobbi Jo Gamble for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Jean E. Fay to Jean E. Fay and Shelby M. Fay for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Jean E. Fay to Jean E. Fay and Shelby M. Fay for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Jean E. Fay to Jean E. Fay and Shelby M. Fay for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Jean E. Fay Executrix, Dana M. Fay Estate, Dana Mark Fay (AKA) to Jean E. Fay for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Bud George Rosh and Tammie L. Rosh to James Ervin and Laura L. Ervin for property in Athens Township for $35,000.
Shaina R. Slocum, Shaina R. Spencer (NBM) and Brent Allen Spencer to Lindsey Nicole Staudt and Garret G. Shults for property in Canton Township for $128,870.
Kasey D. Labarre and Laurie C. Labarre to James E. Trout and Janie R. Seymour Trout for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $65,700.
Nicholas C. Butera Executor, Carmen N. Butera Estate to Carmen N. Butera Separate Property Trust for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Kline Revocable Trust to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Lauren L. Selfridge to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Granville Township for $1.
Beatrice S. Murray to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Shannon L. Pardoe and Mark D. Pardoe to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Daniel A. Dimaio and Karen L. Dimaio to Daniel A. Dimaio and Karen L. Dimaio for property in Monroe Township for $1.
John F. Featherson Estate, Tory Featherson Executor to Kimberly Getola for property in South Waverly Borough for $168,000.
George L. Nesbit Estate, Deserae Burgess Executrix to Deserae Burgess for property in Asylum Township for $1.
George L. Nesbit Estate, Deserae Burgess Executrix to Deserae Burgess for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Robert J. Moncrief Estate, Michael K. Moncrief Executor to Ray Eiffert for property in South Creek Township for $21,000.
James A. Chamberlain Jr. and Beatrice T. Chamberlain to Brian J. Chamberlain and Sherralee Lunger for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
George L. Nesbit Estate, Deserae Burgess Executrix to Deserae Burgess for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Pike School District, Northeast Bradford School District (KNA), School District of Pike, School District of Northeast Bradford to Willis W. Brown and Hannah G. Brown for property in Pike Township for $1.
David L. Rosenbloom and Laura R. Rosenbloom to 227 South Main for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $250,000.
Clyde Rider and Jody J. Rider to Saturnino Ramos Jr. for property in North Towanda Township for $395,000.
Laura L. Finlan to Amber Wood for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $133,000.
Paul J. Brisson and Nancy L. Brisson to Lauren Mae Quiros for property in Litchfield Township for $185,000.
Del Roy Stancer and Patricia Stancer to Jennifer Flyte and Dennis R. Flyte for property in Rome Township for $183,000.
Richard C. Vogel to Karen S. Hall for property in Franklin Township for $130,000.
Dale T. Comstock and Judith A. Comstock to Dale T. Comstock for property in Rome Township for $1.
Mazine Rosen to Marc Mangiaruga and Desiree Mangiaruga for property in Smithfield Township for $350,000.
Cathy A. Johnson and Jerry L. Johnson Sr. to Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative Inc. for property in Pike Township for $35,900.
Karen S. Curry Hall and Kevin S. Curry to Geoffrey P. Isenberg for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $160,000.
Allison A. Meyers and John E. Newhart to Allison A. Meyers and John E. Newhart for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Clarence A. Terry to Clarence A. Terry and Michael E. Terry for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Clarence A. Terry to Clarence A. Terry and Michael E. Terry for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Patronia M. Milne to Patronia M. Milne, Clay L. Milne, Cameron M. Milne for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Donald N. Morgan and Cindy Y. Morgan to Carol A. Kerylow, Deadra Bahl, BarbaraJean Labelle for property in Athens Township for $25,000.
Neal M. Payne and Katie A. Payne to Neal M. Payne for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Kilian Fritsch to Adam R. Petlock and Sara Nicole L. Petlock for property in Wilmot Township for $26,750.
Deborah A. Isaacs to Dawn M. Oyero and Daniel L. Isaacs for property in Canton Township for $1.
Ted D. Foust to Thomas G. Foust Irrevocable Trust, Lori Foust Irrevocable Trust, Thomas G. and Lori Foust Irrevocable Trust for property in Granville Township for $1.
Margaret J. Fries to Lisa A. Cole and Shane E. Cole for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.