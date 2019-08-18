Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Tracy L. Allen of Sayre for property in Orwell Township for $20,000.
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Daniel G. Updike, Evelyn J. Updike, James L. Updike and Margaret R. Updike to Seth Wheeler and Emily Wheeler of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $67,000.
Carl E. Sutton and Andrea R. Sutton to David M. Denham Jr. and Susan L. Smith of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $94,000.
Robert E. Palmer and Ruth D. Palmer to Trisha R. Brown and Rebecca A. Ragan of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1.
Norman H. Krauss, Rae Ann Krauss, Wayne N. Krauss and Sherry L. Krauss to Wilbur F. Ohl of Mertztown, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $30,000.
Chief Exploration & Development LLC and Chief Oil & Gas LLC to Jay W. Andrus and Denise H. Andrus of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $10.
Junita Ostrander Executrix, Martha L. Ostrander Estate and Estate of Martha L. Ostrander to Dale D. Ostrander of Troy for property in Troy Township for $45,000.
David Talenti and Denise Talenti to Denise Talenti of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
David A. Talenti and Denise B. Talenti to David A. Talenti of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Loren H. Roy Trustee, Joan E. Roy Trustee, Loren H. and Joan E. Roy Real Estate Protector Trust, Bruce A. Roy Trust Protector, Loren H. Roy Real Estate Protector Trust and Joan E. Roy Real Estate Protector Trust to Bruce A. Roy of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Cal Far Four Inc. to Andrew Ksionsk of Waverly, New York, for property in Athens Township.
Debbie Chapman Lane to Laurie Wood and Dorothy O’Connor of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $85,000.
Jocelyn J. Croci Executrix and Thomas L. Jennings Estate to Roger L. Brown, Doris L. Brown, Christopher Roof and Scott Middendorf of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $103,000.
PA Millworks to Common Cents Investments of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $75,000.
Randy E. Chilson and Shannon M. Chilson to Vincent J. Cuda of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $155,000.
Joseph K. Scott and Kala L. Scott to Daniel R. Kingsley and Frank W. Kingsley of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Franklin Township for $1.
LSF11 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC (POA) to Christina A. Young of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $35,000.
Russell R. Martin to Charles J. Raupers and Ramona D. Raupers of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $240,000.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to Richard L. Colarusso and Lynda A. Colarusso of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $140,000.
Leo P. Young to Douglas W. Bragg of New Albany for property in Overton Township for $30,000.
Bruce C. Brown to Bruce C. Brown and Debra L. Brown of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
