Todd B. Thorp, Deirdre Gallahue Thorp, Donald J. Harkness and Betty Lou Harkness to Brent E. Sauers and Codie Sauers of Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Springfield Township for $119,080.
Sayre Personal Care Center to Sayre Personal Care Center Property Company of Scranton, Pennsylvania, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1,000,000.
JPMorgan Chase Bank to HBF Due Diligence LLC of Trout Run for property in Canton Township for $31,940.
James E. Dixon Estate, Thomas J. Dixon Executor and Susan Corie Executor to Thomas J. Dixon and Bonnie Dixon of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Michael H. Palmer Estate and Steven E. Palmer Executor to Susan Northrup Palmer and Susan Palmer Northrup (AKA) of Elmira, New York, for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Charles J. Palmer Jr. and Robin Palmer to Cody J. Wiggins of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $136,000.
Calvin G. Willey and Linda M. Willey to Ryan James Walker and Ashley R. Walker of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $180,000.
Ryan J. Walker and Ashley R. Walker to Steven A. Rakowski of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $155,000.
Kenneth J. Mitchell Jr., Donna Mitchell, Kenneth J. Mitchell III and William D. Mitchell to Michael Gromley and Kimberly J. Gromley of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $125,000.
Lucia C. Nezelek Trustee and Lucia C. Nezelek Revocable Living Trust to Marcus F. Klemmt and Juliette Klemmt of Apalachin, New York, for property in Warren Township for $1.
Richard S. Wilson and Sheila C. Wilson to Michelle D. Wilson Redline and Marcus Redline of Troy for property in Granville Township for $1.
Louise E. Fay, Barbara Lynne Soprano (POA), Barbara L. Soprano, Michael Soprano, Terry L. Harris, Roger Harris, Sandra J. Licata and William Licata to Molly Witham of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $200,000.
Robert M. Stevens to LPR Energy of Dallas, Texas, for property in LeRaysville Borough for $1.
Greg M. Snell and Diane L. Snell to Walter M. Ellinger Estate and Darlene Smith Executrix of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $150,000.
Eric Kelly and Shannon Kelly to Craig J. Haney and Nichole L. Haney of New Albany for property in Terry Township for $168,800.
Heath E. Robinson and Stacie A. Robinson to Linda Mae McCauley and Jody Lynn Horn of South Waverly for property in Ulster Township for $135,000.
Ronald B. Hublall and Valerie S. Hublall to Robert James Orr III and Stephanie Orr of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $360,000.
William C. Ryan and Mary M. Ryan to Ian J. Anderson of Rome for property in Windham Township for $1.
Martin T. Shaffer Trustee, Martin T. Shaffer Living Trust and Virginia S. Shaffer Living Trust, to Martin T. Shaffer of Monroeton for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Brian R. Woodcock and Linda A. Woodcock to Robert Morse and Carlene Whipple of Athens for property in Sheshequin Township for $25,000.
Josh M. McGroarty and Karen L. McGroarty to Daniel R. Fitzwater and Erica J. Fitzwater of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $152,600.
Kathleen A. Nielsen Estate, Mary Ann Moyniham Administrator and Mary A. Nielsen to Robert L. Dibble and Kristie Marie Dibble of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $65,000.
Randal L. Witmer, Tammy S. Witmer, Richard E. Witmer, Brenda Witmer, Gerald D. Mowery, Doris F. Mowery and Benjamin Blyler to Joseph S. Neville and Marie E. Neville of Titusville, Pennsylvania, for property in Wells Township for $32,000.
Daniel G. Updike, Evelyn J. Updike, James L. Updike and Margaret R. Updike to James L. Updike Jr. and Cristine L. Hallgren Updike of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
