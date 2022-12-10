Barnes Real Estate Holdings to Maria Northrup for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $55,000.
Brenda L. Stoll to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. for property in Wysox Township for $102,000.
William J. Crocker Estate, Robert Crocker Executor to Brenda Crocker for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $71,523,12.
Lukas A. Hite to Travis A. White and Kirsten L. Hoffman for property in Canton Township for $230,000
Terrance Sullivan Administrator, Melanie Sullivan Estate to Terrance Sullivan for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Ray W. Byers to Christopher Roshak and Kevin Roshak for property in Sheshequin Township for $257,048.
Ray W. Byers to Ray W. Byers for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
John A. Marangi Estate, Dominic John Marangi Co Executor, Gina Marie Cecere Co Executor to Dominic John Marangi and Gina Marie Cecere for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Sample Media MSK Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Forbes Leasing Inc to Towanda Properties for property in North Towanda Township for $750,000.
Deanna Wells Administrator, David W. Wells Estate, David Warren Wells (AKA) to Jennifer Wells Wittaker and Eric Wells for property in Terry Township for $1.
Desiree L. Hawkins, Desiree L. Selfridge (NBM) and Michael J. Selfridge to Sharon M. Broadbent and Michael Spaeth for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $143,650.
William H. Kingeter and Susan M. Kingeter to Terry Campbell for property in Stevens Township for $100,000.
Daniel P. Bastion and Sue L. Bastion to Barbara A. Snyder and Eric W. Snyder for property in Armenia Township for $75,500.
Michael W. Herman, Jean McMahon Herman, Diane H. Knox, Walter L. Knox III, Alvin G. Herman, Mary E. Herman, Wanda S. Westerman, Ronald A. Westerman to Abigail J. Herman for property in Canton Township for $149,000.
Thomas J. Carlyon Executor, Robert L. Carlyon Estate, Sandra M. Carlyon to Floyd M. Brown IV and Abby L. McCain Brown for property in Orwell Township for $312,900.
Justin M. Wagner and Amber Lynn Gusler to Craig Knerr for property in Sylvania Borough for $168,000.
Jackson Realty & Associates Inc. to Johnny R. Jordan for property in North Towanda Township for $275,000.
Robert E. Bardo to Robert E. Bardo for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Robert E. Bardo and Lizzie M. Bardo to Richard E. Bardo and Jodie K. Bardo for property in Alba Borough for $250,000.
Luann Rae Kosloski and Stanley C. Kosloski to Diane G. Congdon for property in Troy Township for $1.
Kathleen Brothers Estate, Kathy Brothers (AKA), Corrine Filon Executrix to Charles R. Fulton Jr. and Carrie A. Fulton for property in Orwell Township for $325,000.
Linda K. Wright, Linda May (FKA) and John A. Wright to Aaron J. Kinney for property in North Towanda Township for $31,250.
Loretta Gallagher, Loretta M. Gallagher (AKA) to Ronald W. Gallagher Co Trustee, William M. Gallagher Co Trustee, Loretta Gallagher Irrevocable Grantor Trust for property in Pike Township for $1.
James M. Denkenberger and Joan Denkenberger to Scott M. Denkenberger for property in Granville Township for $1.
William H. Loso and Ann R. Loso to William H. Loso for property in Warren Township for $1.
William Loso and Ann Loso to William Loso for property in Warren Township for $1.
William Loso and Ann Loso to William Loso for property in Warren Township for $1.
L & G II to Louis Angelo Sandroni Jr. for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $87,000.
Carolyn E. Clouse to Peter T. Champluvier for property in Herrick Township for $169,500.
Jordan Kennedy to Evan Wrisley for property in Springfield Township for $143,100.
Robert R. Mitros Jr. and Nancy M. Mitros to Carol Benjamin for property in Asylum Township for $82,400.
Kevin Benditt to Paul Joseph Judge for property in Monroe Township for $175,000.
Elwin G. Allyn to Francis Hunt for property in Warren Township for $115,000.
Martin Chovanes and Anna Chovanes to Faculty Lodge Inc. for property in Armenia Township for $20,000.
Mr. Dirt Inc. to Diana L. Holton for property in Athens Township for $32,500.
