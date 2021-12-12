Joseph H. Dietz III to Makenzie L. Root for property in Franklin Twp. for $115,000.
David L. Schultz and Lynette J. Schultz to David L. Schultz and Lynette J. Schultz for 2 properties in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Lisa A. Warner, Lisa A. Crain (NBM) to Lisa A. Crain and Keith Crain for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Robert Lawrence Craig and Doris Ann Craig to Craig R. Serfas for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Linda Sullivan to Amy S. Kissell for property in Franklin Twp. for $259,700.
Alberta R. Miller Trustee, Alberta R. Miller, Alberta R. Miller Revocable Living Trust to Lacey M. Mosher and Nicholas T. Benuska for property in Terry Twp. for $300,000.
CRC Holding Company, CRC Energy Services (FKA) to FARBROS for property in Burlington Twp. for $225,000.
Woodrow W. Brown and Hannelore M. Brown to Donald Edwin Whyte and Lindsay Whyte for property in Wilmot Twp. for $220,000.
Towanda Country Club to Towanda Golf Club for 4 properties in Wysox Twp. for $596,000.
Sheriff of Bradford County , Renee Lawrence, Renee Silvers (AKA) to Times Square REO LLC for property in Albany Twp. for $2,001.
Melissa M. Cole to Rickey L. Kirk for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Kendale Capital and Howard Capital to Erika Orlando Bedoya and Heather Ann Leon for property in Wyalusing Borough for $173,000.
Stars Hollow MHP LLC to Gillett MHC LLC for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $310,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Michael A. Micklas Jr. to CASH NOW for property in Windham Twp. for $8,975.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, David Colton to CASH NOW for property in South Creek Twp. for $100.
Tina S. Tyler (NBM), Tina S. Leonard (NBM), Tina Susanne Leonard (AKA) to Tina Susanne Leonard and Robert Eugene Leonard for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Timothy C. Fairchild and Debra J. Fairchild to Derek R. Middendorf and Erin R. Middendorf for 2 properties in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Karl M. Fasolt Trustee, Karl M. Fasolt Revocable Living Trust to Azilum Land Conservation for property in Asylum Twp. for $155,000.
Cody J. Sickler to Michael E. Bush and Kristine S. Bush for property in Asylum Twp. for $150,000.
David C. Day to Shannon A. Johnson and Mindy R. Johnson for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Shores Properties to Amanda Park for property in Athens Twp. for $195,000.
Holly A. Wandell and Kay L. Pepper to Holly A. Wandell and Kay L. Pepper for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Todd Kring to Jeffrey A. Kring and Errol M. Kring for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $85,000.
Larry B. Wright and Beverly H. Wright to Jeffrey C. Wright and Trisha Celani Wright for property in Canton Twp. for $90,000.
