Barry Saunders and Geraldine Saunders to Russell Freeman for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Katie Maxwell Executrix, Ronald R. Boland Estate to Katie Maxwell for property in Terry Township for $1.
Gabriela Alberghetti to Charles W. Patterson and Tine L. Patterson for property in Wilmot Township for $60,000.
Gregory R. Haverly and Diana L. Haverly to Colleen M. Shultz and Kevin S. Curry for property in Towanda Township for $435,000.
John Charles Kitchen and Donese B. Kitchen to Michael B. Holcomb and Mary Grace Holcomb for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $165,000.
Mason Jones and Corrin Jones to Lisa F. Ham for property in Troy Borough for $195,000.
Janet M. Hall and Thomas E. Hall to Goldie M. Page and David M. Page for property in Terry Township for $155,000.
Diane L. Wrisley Co Executor, Douglas G. Chaapel Co Executor, Amber J. Chaapel Estate to Diane L. Wrisley for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Amy Jo Kissinger Executrix, Justin M. Rohr Estate, Thomas J. Haldeman, Robin K. Haldeman to Patsy Lutz and Edward Lutz for property in Overton Township for $84,000.
Edward L. Reedy and Lura C. Reedy to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Napes Run Enterprises to Stephen A. Webster and Kevin C. Corbett for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Edgar E. Lantz and Virginia Lantz to Tracey McIntire for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Dennis Guethe to Stephen Schmeckenbecher and Angela Schmeckenbecher for property in Wysox Township for $4,000.
Lisa Lanterman Executrix and James G. Watkins Estate to Lisa Lanterman for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Thomas Benjamin Executor, Joyce A. Vandusen Estate to Mary Frances O’Connor for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Richard J. Hutchinson, Leo E. Hutchinson and Terry Moore to Richard J. Hutchinson for property in Warren Township for $1.
Charles M. Hlib and Irene B. Hlib to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Woodrow Brown and Hannelore Brown to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Janet M. Spencer and Kevin W. Spencer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Jim A. Seymour and Jennifer L. Seymour to Joshua D. Kallin and David W. Kallin for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $53,950.
Brandon Sysock, Nyssa Sysock, Katrina Sysock (POA), Katrina E. Sysock (POA) to Brandon Sysock for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Brandon Sysock, Katrina Sysock (POA), Katrina E. Sysock (POA) to New Albany Borough for property in New Albany Borough for $35,400.
DMP Northern Tier to STC Investments for property in Wyalusing Township for $200,000.
Scott D. Engleman, Scott D. Engleman Co Trustee, Scott D. Engleman Executor, Dale W. & Helen C. Engleman Revocable Living Trust, Dale W. Engleman Revocable Living Trust, Helen C. Engleman Revocable Trust, Dale W. & Helen C. Revocable Trust, Helen C. Engelman Estate, Helen Claire Engelman (AKA), Helen Engelman (AKA), Marla C. Davis, Barry Davis, Neil R. Engelman, Neil R. Engelman Co Trustee, Janice Engelman, Clark E. Engelman to Jonathan Alexander Jones, Joseph Henry Jones, and Mary Frances Jones for property in Litchfield Township for $353,000.
Danielle L. Cunningham and Scott C. Cunningham to Danielle L. Cunningham for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
James K. Davidson Executor, William R. Davidson Estate to Mary Ella Hallick, James K. Davidson, and Deborah R. Orlowsky for property in Pike Township for $1.
Angela L. Porter and David S. Porter to Robert Shane Soper for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.