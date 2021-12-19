Chad D. Teeter to Dulce C. Link for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $32,000.
Kevin L. Bozman and Lori Bozman to Christopher Forrest St. for property in Rome Twp. for $185,000.
Jesse S. Teeter, Chad D. Teeter and Curtis Teeter to Virginia M. Teeter for 2 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Joan M. Turner Executrix, Estate of Ronald H. Turner to Carson R. Turner for property in Monroe Twp. for $12,000.
Barbara M. Lane to Robert Kinner and Victoria Kinner for property in Franklin Twp. for $235,000.
William L. Reis, Patricia Reis, Kevin S. Hughes and Donna Marie Hughes to Richard C. Vogel for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Leo H. Kipp Jr. to John Fassett for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Gerald R. Anthony and Patricia L. Anthony to Dee Anna M. Boswell, Mark G. Anthony and Christine E. Bennett for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Ryan M. Hubbard to Ammo Enterprises LLC for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Christin L. Grace to Martha M. Watkins and Joshua J. Watkins for 2 properties in Springfield Twp. for $172,000.
Andrew D. Grace and Heather B. Grace to Stacey Groover for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $152,000.
Andrew O. Clark and Christina J. Clark to Scot Abercrombie for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $99,500.
Shayne R. Reimold to Bruce A. Reynolds for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $76,320.
Michael J. Trudeau and Cathy E. Trudeau to Michael J. Trudeau Jr. for property in Sayre Borough 5th Ward for $1.
William H. Lane and Kay Lane to William H. Lane for property in Stevens Twp. for $1.
Brenda Decker (FKA), Brenda Decker Crippen to Brenda Decker Crippen, Michael L. Crippen for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
James R. Ennis to James J. Ennis, Mark Ennis, Nadine M. Garrow and Tonya A. Ennis for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
James R. Ennis Trustee, Ennis Irrevocable Trust to James R. Ennis for 3 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
James R. Ennis Trustee, Ennis Irrevocable Trust to James J. Ennis, Mark Ennis, Nadine M. Garrow and Tonya A. Ennis or 3 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
