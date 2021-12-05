Carolyn L. Stedge and Gary Stedge to Eugene H. Parmenter for property in Smithfield Twp. for $37,000.
Andris Vasers Estate, Dana Vasers Administratrix to Matthew Curry and Nancy Curry for property in North Towanda Twp. for $266,000.
Palmer Family Farm to Kirk R. Bedford, Kellie J. Bedford, Kimberly D. Bedford and Lori L. Kocher for 2 properties in Canton Twp. for $139,213.
Crystal J. Wetzel, Crystal J. Jackson (NKA) and Lloyd W. Jackson to Samuel M. Ayers for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $80,000.
Kenneth R. Bartholomew, Kenneth R. Bartholomew Sr. (AKA) to Kenneth R. Bartholomew Jr. and Connie A. Bartholomew for 2 properties in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Kenneth R. Bartholomew, Kenneth R. Bartholomew Sr. (AKA) to James W. Bartholomew and Christina A. Bartholomew for 2 properties in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Terry Lee Bartholomew to James W. Bartholomew and Christina A. Bartholomew for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Carrington Mortgage Services to Nancy King for property in Towanda Twp. for $28,400.
Donald J. Burgess and Ann E. Burgess to Burgess Family LLC for property in Litchfield Twp., Smithfield Twp., Wyalusing Twp. and Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Alison B. Melluzzo to Alison B. Melluzzo for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Jeanette Lamphere, Jeanette Otis (NKA) to Alyssa M. Lamphere and Andrew C. Lamphere for property in Terry Twp. for $106,000.
Mark A. Vittese Executor, Armon W. Diedrich Jr. Estate to Phive Starr Properties for property in Wilmot Twp. for $325,000.
Arnold Kramer, KGLC Associates to Minerva Kramer, KGLC Associates for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
William Joseph Mosher and Breanne M. Mosher to Brady Lee Bryington and Autum Page Bryington for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $157,000.
Joshua D. Petlock and Diana L. Petlock to Joshua D. Petlock for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Bart K. Koontz and Sheila J. Koontz to Jennifer A. Maynard for property in Rome Borough for $87,500.
Susan Herron, Susan E. Herron (AKA) and Brian Herron to Susan E. Herron and William Arron Herron for 2 properties in South Creek Twp. for $10.
April S. Knox to Eileen A.L. Hall and John P. Hall III for property in Athens Twp. for $15,000.
Mark Paul Stamer Executor, Adalbert E. Stamer Estate to Meredith R. Corbett for 2 properties in Wysox Twp. for $174,900.
