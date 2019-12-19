Stacey Johnson to Kiona Munkittrick of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $57,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Dylan Matthew Ward of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $75,000.
Wayne L. Fuller and Debra W. Fuller to Scott Jeffrey Carter Jr. of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $154,450.
Jan Marlene God to Brandon D. Williams and Daniel M. Williams of Wysox for property in Standing Stone Township for $64,000.
Maureen S. Feichtner and Michael L. Feichtner to Byron Dale Shumway of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $5,000.
United States Marshal and Tammie Stodghill to Scott Chase and Karen Chase of New Albany for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $56,000.
Kenneth W. Haggerty and Renee Haggerty to Charles Salsman of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $228,000.
Tax Claim Bureau, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Edna E. Porada to MMC Property Investments of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $1,188.55.
Quad Boro Homes Inc. to Frandsen Real Estate of Spencer, New York, for property in South Waverly Borough for $480,000.
Susan K. Portello and Joseph Portella to Melanie E. Vannoy of Pine City, New York, for property in Wells Township for $60,000.
Geoffrey L. McNett (POA), William G. McNett Executor, and William T. McNett Estate to John A. Mosser and Angela L. Mosser of Canton for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $130,000.
John A. Mosser, Angela L. Siedhof and Angela L. Mosser (NKA) to Mark D. Richart and Lisa A. Leonard of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $150,000.
Kerri Kissell to Helene Rouse Trustee, Steven Bryan Rouse Trustee and Rouse Living Trust of Athens for property in Athens Township for $345,000.
Mary Donofrio Administrator, Joseph S. Donofrio Estate, Joaseph Donofrio (AKA) to Glenn W. Ford and Joseph E. Ford Jr. of Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, for property in Terry Township for $16,000.
David J. Cole and Lisa M. Cole to Dawn R. Cole and Zachary D. Cole of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $33,581.
Elizabeth A. Ward Executrix and Frank C. Szymanksi Estate (AKA) to Gas House Gang LLC of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $244,000.
Lou Ann Miller to Rachel McNeal of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $70,000.
Robert D. Wrisley and Bonnie S. Wrisley to Kim J. Seeley and Ann B. Seeley of Troy for property in Troy Township for $148,232.50.
West Wyalusing to Wyalusing Borough and Borough of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Jeffrey D. Harding and Kayla M. Harding to Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company Inc. of Rome for property in Windham Township for $6,875.
Richard Kuhn Executor and Irene Tarafas Estate to Redwood II of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in South Creek Township for $140,000.
Jerry VanHorn Administrator and Donald L. Garrett Estate to Richard J. VanBlarcom of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $305,000.
Vickie Heeman to Richard J. Neiley and Rebecca N. Neiley of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $372,000.
Midfirst Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $10.
Mary Cruz Executrix and Agnes M. Edwards Estate to Randy E. Hunsinger and Donna L. Hunsinger of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $171,000.
Michael J. Stripo Executor and Albena H. Stripo Estate to Elaine P. Reifsnyder of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Ashley Grover of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $115,000.
Appalachia Midstream Services to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Game Commission of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Jay W. Chadwick, Gina Peterson and Julie Howard to James William Chadwick II and Catherine Rose Chadwick of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $253,000.
Linda K. Watkins Executor and Catherine H. Snell Estate to Rex L. Klinger and Shawna J. Klinger of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $13,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Michael E. Flanigan to First Citizens Community Bank of Mansfield for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $2,196.78.
Eric John Maryott and Konnie Jo Russell to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Jacob Westerbaan and Allen J. Westerbaan of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $50,000.
Kelly Shelmire Executrix, Margaret E. Johnson Estate and Margaret Johnson (AKA) to Michael Lione and Patricia Lione of Tunkhannock for property in Warren Township for $165,000.
Robert A. Wright to Robert A. Wright and Erica S. Wright of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Harold R. Trexler Estate and William J. Trexler Executor to Felice L. Reitknecht of Sayre for property in Ridgebury Township for $140,000.
W. John Allford and Holly Allford to Caleb Anderson and Shannon Anderson of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $225,000.
Cale P. Holmes and Jerikah L. Holmes to Cale P. Holmes of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Larry A. Kelsall and Karen E. Kelsall to Heath M. Stone and Jenny L. Stone of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $330,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Jeremy M. Currington to M&T Bank of Buffalo, New York, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Zachary C. Schulz and Fallon M. Schulz to Mid Island Mortgage Corp of Ewing, New Jersey, for property in Rome Township for $967.05.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Timothy P. Waite II to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC of Troy, Michigan, for property in South Waverly Borough for $1,185.34.
Shirley H. Grey, Michael E. Grey and Pamela Grey Morgan to R M Land Development LLC of Towanda for property in Windham Township for $235,000.
Joseph L. Lane Jr. and Isa Lane to Lucas Wright of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $170,000.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Vernon L. Rogers and Bonnie J. Rogers to Guthrie Federal Credit Union of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $951.13.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Steven M. Brown to PS Bank and People State Bank (FB DA) of Wyalusing for property in Rome Township for $2,323.22.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Timothy Hartzig to Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Fishers of Fishers, Indiana, for property in Troy Borough for $830.78.
