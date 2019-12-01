Walter E. Newton III Executor and Doris Jane Newton Estate to Shawn Newton of Wyalusing for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Thomas J. Dixon Co-executor, Susan K. Corie Co-executor and James E. Dixon Estate to James W. Burlingame of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $130,000.
Leon R. Jennings to Michael J. Shores of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $2,000.
Jolynn Park and Shaun Park to Jolynn Park of Milan for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Susan Zeigler Trustee, Christopher L. Zeigler Trustee and Zeigler Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Kareem A. Ragab and Kelsey A. Herman of Canton for property in Canton Township for $75,000.
Michael S. Doss and Joan C. Doss to Charles P. Kovacs and Karen D. Kovacs of Athens for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $18,613.92.
Tammy L. Gisler to Raymond J. Finlan II and Christina R. Finlan of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $167,890.
Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Maureen Cabucci of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $53,500.
Raymond James Arsenault Estate, Raymond J. Arsenault Estate (AKA), Raymond Arsenault Estate (AKA) and Kathy Jo Anthony Executrix to Lucas F. Storrs of Milan for property in Springfield Township for $100,000.
Judy Cole to Nathan P. Sheets and Brice E. Budman of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $89,000.
Arthur P. Fisher Trustee, Arthur P. Fisher Revocable Living Trust, Linda Trimmer Fisher Revocable Living Trust to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $51,500.
Gorsline Properties to Brittney D. Ferraro of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $108,000.
Frank D. Zukerman and Carol J. Zukerman to Taylor S. Hoffman of Troy for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $32,500.
Judy E. Banks, John T. Banks, Linda J. Avery and Vickie L. Byko to Larry B. Wright and Beverly H. Wright of Canton for property in Canton Township for $125,000.
William W. Them to Casey L. Chamberlain of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $287,900.
Steven A. Evans and Diana L. Evans to Steven A. Evans of Towanda for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
John L. Saxon and Carlene L. Saxon to Richard M. Patt and Cory J. Swingle of Athens for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $148,400.
Jackie L. Tuttle to Tanya Walker of Wyalusing for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Nancy Goble to Gina M. Mosier of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $132,500.
Arrowood Family Trust, Michael L. Arrowood Trustee, Molly Beth Paz Trustee, Michael L. Arrowood and Cathryn C. Arrowood to Jacob William Brink and Darcy Lynne Brink of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $245,000.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Joan E. Jenkins and Allen W. Jenkins of Mansfield for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to John A. Moody Jr. and Lana R. Moody of Shunk for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Ruth E. Long of Centre Hall for property in Canton Township for $1.
Joan E. Jenkins and Allen W. Jenkins to Joan E. Jenkins, Allen W. Jenkins, Douglas A. Jenkins, Amy D. Jenkins, Daniel A. Jenkins and Heidi A. Jenkins of Mansfield for property in Canton Township for $1.
John A. Moody Jr. and Lana R. Moody to John A. Moody Jr., Lana R. Moody, Stephen J. Moody and Heather A. Moody of Shunk for property in Canton Township for $1.
Ruth E. Long and Kenneth B. Long to Ruth E. Long and Scott K. Long of Centre Hall for property in Canton Township for $1.
Mockingbird Minerals to Cavallo Mineral Partners of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Bonnie B. Murphy, John D. Murphy and Pamela J. Dewolf to Duane N. Hunsinger of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $48,000.
Andrea Kim Fries to James P. Fries of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $35,000.
Dawn C. Johnson and Randall G. Johnson to Willow Street LLC of Sayre for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $118,000.
Walter E. Newton III Executor and Doris Jane Newton Estate to H. Timothy Newton of Wyalusing for property in Asylum Township for $1.
William R. Harris Trustee and Jane B. Ridgeway Trust to Philip J. Ridgeway, William R. Harris and Rita Morgan of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Philip R. Ridgeway, William R. Harris and Rita Morgan to Philip J. Ridgeway and Camp Little Seed of Athens for property in Athens Township for $70,000.
Thomas J. Taylor to Douglas Cody Taylor of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Earl R. Hunsinger Executor and Nancy M. Eberlin Estate to Earl R. Hungsinger and James A. Hungsinger of Mount Gilead, North Carolina, for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $10.
First Citizens Community Bank to Bradly Chaffee of Athens for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $18,000.
Rexford C. Russell to Rexford C. Russell and Janet L. Russell of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Jean M. Strock to Robert M. Reeves of Athens for property in Ulster Township for $1.
Brian Horton and Cali Horton to Sean R. Anthony of Athens for property in Athens Borough Second Ward for $121,370.
OC Estates LLC to Metallica R. Thetga of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $145,000.
Linda L. Janowksy to Hanlon Hill Cemetery Association and East Hill Meeting and Burying Ground Society (AKA) of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Michael A. Cantellops and Melissa Marie Cantellops to Michael A. Cantellops and Melissa Marie Cantellops of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to MSK Industries LLC of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $900,000.
Luke J. Kelly III to Leonard J. Pinchok Sr. and Mark W. Pinchok of Norristown, Pennsylvania, for property in Tuscarora Township for $38,000.
John H. Reilley III and Claire A. Reilley to John H. Reilley III Trustee, Claire A. Reilley Trustee, John H. Reilley III Revocable Living Trust, Claire A. Reilley Revocable Living Trust of Broomall, Pennsylvania, for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Thomas V. Calaman and Joy G. Calaman to Chris Hendershot of Saint George, Utah, for property in Wysox Township for $170,000.
Joseph S. Neville and Marie E. Neville to Sandra M. McCracken and David A. McCracken of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $30,000.
Evan Fisher Trustee, Natural Lands Conservancy Trust and Evan Fisher to Ariel Dean and Craig M. Benedict of Troy for property in Granville Township for $59,000.
Kevin C. Horn and Gina M. Horn to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
