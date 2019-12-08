Keith L. Andrews and Connie L. Andrews to Thomas V. Potts and Esther W. Potts of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $245,000.
David A. Sickler and Stacey J. Sickler to Derek M. Boor and Missy L. McElheny of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $158,800.
Bradley L. Brown Executor and Shirley Ann Teribury Brown Estate to Dondi L. Brown, Terry L. Brown, Duane L. Brown, Bradley L. Brown and Roger L. Brown of Rock Hill, South Carolina, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
John Edward Daly Jr. to Geraldine A. Daly of Wysox for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Marjorie L. Mathers and Angelica J. Franklin (POA) to Roger J. Carling and Irene Presti of Athens for property in Sheshequin Township for $25,000.
Kevin D. Davis and Alicia Y. Davis to Weichart Workforce Mobility Inc. of Morris Plains, New Jersey, for property in Athens Township for $370,000.
Weichart Workforce Mobility Inc. to Kim Joanne Norville of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $370,000.
Cathleen D. Keeney and David C. Keeney to Cathleen D. Keeney and David C. Keeney of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Thomas J. Dixon and Bonnie Dixon to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Bradford County Outboard Motor Club Inc. to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation of Montoursville, Pennsylvania, for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Benny Hostetler and Edna Hostetler to Justin T. O’Neil and Leah O’Neil of Warren Center for property in Warren Township for $160,000.
Mary H. Arnold, David D. Arnold, Patrick D. Morningstar, Mary H. Arnold (POA), Michael Morningstar, Rachel Kim Arnold, Harold L. Arnold Trust and Arnold Family Trust to Mary H. Arnold, David D. Arnold, Patrick D. Morningstar and Michael S. Morningstar of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Mary H. Arnold, Patrick D. Morningstar, Michael S. Morningstar, Dean L. Peters, Elizabeth B. Morningstar and Mary E. Morningstar to David D. Arnold of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $120,000.
Maryann Grasman to Cindy Hall of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $248,000.
Thomas W. Judge and Barbara E. Judge to Trey D. Kreider and Lindsey N. Kreider of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Township for $1.
Richard Kauffman and Marian Kauffman to Richard Kauffman and Marian Kauffman of New Albany for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Russell Smith to Kelly Renee Jackson and Bryan Christopher Jackson of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Oreste Maritato to Summit Investment Trust of Sussex, New Jersey, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Oreste Maritato to Summit Investment Trust of Sussex, New Jersey, for property in Pike Township for $0.
Harold L. Bernhart and Dorothy A. Bernhart to Michael A. Sweinhart and Laura A. Sweinhart of Barto, Pennsylvania, for property in Sheshequin Township for $50,000.
Georgia I. Bassett to Melvin A. Yoder and Cathrene D. Yoder of Granville Summit for property in Leroy Township for $163,000.
Jean Jolley to Michael E. Carocci of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Stephen E. Shafer Jr. and Joyce M. Shafer to Garret M. Smith of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $97,500.
