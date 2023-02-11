Sadie L. Murphy and William H. Murphy II, William Murphy (AKA) to Michelle E. Grant for property in Wyalusing Borough for $103,000.
Dustin C. Welles and Alyssa J. Welles, Dustin Welles (AKA), Alyssa J. Welles (AKA) to Dustin C. Welles for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Dustin C. Welles and Alyssa J. Welles, Alyssa Welles (AKA), Dustin Welles (AKA) to Dustin C. Welles for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
James R. Stevenson and John Pastore to Timothy Scott Lukens Jr. and Tonia Lukens for property in Overton Township for $100,000.
Scott M. Earls to Daniel Tyler and Deanna L. Morley for property in Ridgebury Township for $297,000.
Dale L. McClelland and Linda M. McClelland to Alecia Odden and Elizabeth Hansen for property in Ridgebury Township for $220,000.
Lloyd J. Overfield and Amanda Overfield to Lloyd J. Overfield for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Thomas L. Baldwin and Thelma A. Baldwin to Thomas L. Baldwin Jr. and Taylor N. Baldwin for property in Troy Township for $1.
John G. Walters Sr. to John Walters Jr. and Jeannette Walters for property in Canton Township for $1.
Donna M. Marcho and Richard M. Marcho to Tomcin Management Corporation for property in Tuscarora Township for $550,000.
Clifton R. Heasley, Clifton R. Heasley Sr. (AKA) and Lorri L. Heasley to Clifton R. Heasley, Clifton R. Heasley Sr. for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Wade W. Graham and Dorothie L. Graham, Wade Graham (AKA) to Wade W. Graham Jr. for property in Canton Township for $1.
Wade W. Graham and Dorothie L. Graham to Wade W. Graham and Dorothie L. Graham for property in Canton Township for $1.
Elnora M. Wilson Estate, James Kenneth Wilson Administratrix to Richard Alvah Warner and Stephanie M. Warner for property in Warren Township for $165,000.
Robert M. Mitros Jr., Nancy M. Mitros and Kevin J. Space, Nancy Mitros (AKA) to Wendy West and Lester West for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $112,000.
Thomas L. Cook to Daniel J. Plefka and Daniel R. Plefka for property in Orwell Township for $65,000.
William G. Ellis and Melissa T. Ellis to Todd R. Snedeker for property in Windham Township for $161,000.
