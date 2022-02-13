Wayne C. Bishop Jr. and Linda E. Bishop to John M. Stanton and Cheryl A. Stanton for property in Asylum Twp. for $60,000.
Valerie J. Hugg and Robert F. Hugg Jr. to Valerie J. Hugg and Robert F. Hugg Jr. for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Thomas O’Connor and Linda Mary O’Connor to Anthony L. Demeo Jr. and Vincent A. Demeo for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $150,000.
Paige Hildebrandt and Jeffrey Klossner to Klossner Real Estate LLC for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Lester McClelland and Laura McClelland to Jesse R. Derstine for property in Springfield Twp. for $130,000.
Bernadette A. Shimp to Mary T. Ponsock, Mark J. Shimp, Anthony J. Shimp and Katrina M. Shimp for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Jacylyn Bidlack, Jaclyn Bidlack (AKA), Jaclyn Cianfoni (NKA) to Tracie Miller for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $121,800.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Amber E. Warner to Bradly J. Chaffee for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $3,348.23.
G3 Oil & Gas to G3 Energy for property in Smithfield Twp. for $0.
Stephen A. Bongiorno and Debra L. Bongiorno to Howard Capital for property in Wyalusing Borough for $115,000.
Anthony J. Renzo and Lacey D. Renzo to Lacey D. Renzo for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Michael G. Thetga and Stephanie Thetga to Mark A. Thetga for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Mark M. Hutchinson to Mountain Run Properties for property in Warren Twp. for $120,420.
Timothy P. Young to Dylan Saxon and Christina Saxon for property in Troy Twp. for $256,700.
Michael S. Derstine and Andrea Derstine to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
US Bank National Association Trustee, Residential Asset Securities Corp. to Cinnamon M. Turner and Steven K. Turner for property in Litchfield Twp. for $40,000.
Landmark Infrastructure Operating Company LLC to LM DV Infrastructure LLC for 2 properties in Armenia Twp. for $232.37.
Patricia M. Wendela and Alfred A. Wendela to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Jerry L. Johnson and Cathy A. Johnson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Anthony Zarillo and Anna Marie Sutton to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Barbara J. Erle Estate, Francis J. Schrier Executor to Louis B. Schrier for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Alicia Miller and Michael Lane to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $10,975.
Lee A. Klein to Lee A. Klein and Colleen M. Klein for 2 properties in Armenia Twp. for $1.
