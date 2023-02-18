Steven T. Sliwinski and Susan J. Sliwinski to Nick Sliwinski, Melece White and Melanie Gilbert for property in Granville Township for $1.
Ann M. Borden to Amber Moore and Johann Voegtlen for property in Granville Township for $1.
Steven T. Sliwinski and Susan J. Sliwinski to Nick Sliwinski, Melece White and Melanie Gilbert for property in Granville Township for $1.
Ann M. Borden to Amber Moore and Johann Voegtlen for property in Granville Township for $1.
Michael Dennis Higley and Marcy L. Higley to Michael Dennis Higley and Marcy L. Higley for property in Albany Township for $1.
Zachary Pierce to Eric Kish Trustee, 45 Pleasant Street Trust for property in South Waverly Borough for $97,767.67.
Eugene B. Stiffler and Debra S. Stiffler to Keith T. Brooks for property in Canton Township for $93,000.
Michael W. Roberts to Michael W. Roberts and Kylie Hoyt Roberts for property in Terry Township for $10.
Barabar D. Secor Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Barbara D. Secor Irrevocable Grantor Trust Secor (AKA), Eric G. Secor Trustee to Joseph Johnson and Marissa Johnson, R & K Jordan Realty for property in Rome Township for $381,000.
David J. Vandemark II Executor, David J. Vandemark Estate to David J. Vandemark for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Thomas H. Krasley, Kenneth A. Sommers, Carl Chryst and Steven Sommers to Daniel C. Vanselous for property in Wells Township for $50,000.
Jacob Cummings to Jill R. Warburton and Erick W. Warburton for property in Troy Township for $80,000.
Roy G. Dannelley and Ileen Z. Dannelley to Roy G. Dannelley and Ileen Z. Dannelley for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Richard D. Filling and Rosita M. Filling to Michael Goho and Paulett Goho for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $55,000.
United States of America Veterans Affairs to Robert Scott Rockwell for property in Standing Stone Township for $183,600.
Grayson Miller to Andrew Lampman for property in Towanda Township for $175,000.
Ashleen E. Salsman and Jordan D. Salsman, Ashleen Salsman (AKA) to Richard G. Ellis Jr. and Vickie A. Ellis for property in Pike Township for $206,000.
Robert A. Abbott, Robert A. Abbott II (AKA) to Peach State Petroleum Inc for property in Sylvania Borough for $608,325.
Christopher Payne and Janice Payne to Barnes Real Estate Holdings for property in Sayre Borough 3rd Ward for $30,000.
Lorraine T. Resmer to Ronald Hofman, Theresa Hofman, Michael Hofman and Donna Hofman for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Eunice M. Haflett and Debra M. Walker to Caden R. Putnam for property in Granville Township for $102,837.50.
