Donald J. Henry and Patricia A. Henry to Donald J. Henry and Patricia A. Henry for property in Albany Township for $1.
L&C Realty Inc. to Matthew P. McGoarty for property in Albany Township for $1.
Judith K. Kelley to Judith K. Kelley, Brenda L. Wiley, and Justine L. Wiley for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.
Jared Robert Cooley and Amanda Jene Cooley to Jared Robert Cooley for property in Orwell Township for $10.
Horton Family Properties to CT Graphics for two properties in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $225,000.
Nicole L. Madill, Nicole Madill (AKA), and Austin Madill to Bradford Bluestone for property in Stevens Township for $170,000.
William D. Bigelow to William Bigelow Revocable Trust, William Bigelow Revocable Trust (AKA), William Bigelow Trustee, and Kevin H. Oshell Trustee for two properties in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Charlotte Wheeler to Randy Vanderpool for property in Towanda Township for $50,000.
M R Dirt Inc. to Towanda Township and Township of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Kiona Munkittrick to Jimmy Joe Huffman and Ricki Nicole Huffman for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $38,000.
Michael Hayes to Apollo Realty II LLC for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $115,000.
Donald Chilson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Richard Ermish to Shawn M. Wright for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Stanley F. Potuck Jr. and Kathy E. Potuck to Kathy E. Potuck Revocable Living Trust and Kathy E. Potuck Revocable Living Trust for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Sherry A. Dalessandro to Sherry A. Dalessandro Trustee, Sherry A. Dalessandro Living Trust, and Sherry A. Dalessandro Living Trust (AKA) for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Matthew D. Hilbert, Tia L. Crowl Hilbert, and Tia L. Crowl Hilbert (AKA) to James Bonner for property in Stevens Township for $10,000.
Brian R. Sckoenly to Aspire Home Rentals for property in Columbia Township for $10.
Howard Ermitage to Howard Armitage and Delana J. Armitage for property in Standing Stone Township for property in $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, and Gary Shore to Deadra Bahl for property in Orwell Township for $5,375.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, and Richard T. Maines to Myrna Mckinnie for property in North Towanda Township for $4,375.
Robert Mueller Co Executor, Adelheid Kleine Co Executor, and Michael Mueller Estate to Robert Mueller and Adelheid Kleine for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Joseph E. Benjamin and Harriet R. Benjamin to Tina Benjamin for two properties in North Towanda Township for $1.
Joseph E. Benjamin and Harriet R. Benjamin to Joseph E. Benjamin and Vicki J. Benjamin for two properties in North Towanda Township for $1.
Joseph E. Benjamin and Harriet R. Benjamin to Gary E. Benjamin and Cindy S. Benjamin for property in North Towanda Township for $1.
Olynda C. Smith and Cynthia Porter (COA) to Dale L. Strine Jr. for property in West Burlington Township for $16,000.
Glenn M. Shanks and Joan E. Shanks to Kathryn E. Frisch for property in Smithfield Township for $130,000.
Cheryl D. Rogers, Mark Rogers, Mark S. Rogers (AKA), Debra L. Barajas, Jesus M. Barajas, and Jesus Miguel Barajas (AKA) to Innes Hose Company Incorporated for three properties in Canton Township for for $40,000.
Lacey N. Kitchen to Innes Hose Company Incorporated for property in Canton Township for $59,000.
Jai Swaminarayan LLC. to Nyalkaran LLC. for property in Athens Township for $1,900.
Jessica Root, Jessica Sentyz (NBM), and Joshua D. Sentyz to Davis Corey and Mikaela Schneider for property in Troy Township for $215,000.
Times Square REO LLC, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and MR Cooper (DBA POA) to Monica Clapper for property in Albany Township for $52,500.
Arlan Higley Executor, Brenda R Higley Estate, Arlan Higley, and Arlan L. Higley (AKA) to Trevor J. Hartford for two properties in Canton Township for $92,700.
Dorothea Doud Council Chairman, Rosalie Cease Council Secretary, Judith Brandenburg Trustee Chairman, Beverly Unruh Treasurer, Denis Vermilya Nominating Committee Chairman, St. Johns United Methodist Church of Grover Inc., and Brian Greenough Trustee to Jason R. Lamphere and Nicolette L. Lamphere for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $100,000.
William J. Vincent and Diane M. Vincent to M&R Maintenance & Rentals, Robert Charles Stroud, and Marty Jo. Stroud for two properties in Towanda Township for $25,000.
Martin O. West and Connie M. West to Morgan J. West for two properties in Granville Township for $1.
Martin O. West and Connie M. West to Walker E. West for property Granville Township for $1.
Janine Ann Putnam to Janine Ann Putnam Trustee, Janine A. Putnam Revocable Living Trust, and Janine A. Putnam Revocable Living Trust (AKA) for property in Athens Township for $1.
John M. Estep and Nanette Estep to Natalie Jo Estep Liberati, Natalie Jo. E step Liberati (AKA), and Michael Liberati for property in Troy Township for $1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.