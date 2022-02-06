Clarke D. Davis Estate, Scott E. Davis Executor to Paula Rae Hunsinger and Rhoades Weiss for property in Wyalusing Borough for $99,900.
Joseph V. Panuccio to Joseph William Panuccio for 2 properties in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Sheryl H. Groover, Kay M. Schanbacher and Terry Schanbacher to Todd W. Groover and Louann M. Groover for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $90,000.
Randy T. Girven and Connie A. Girven, Constance A. Girven (AKA) to Derek T. Girven Trustee, Randy and Connie Girven Income-only Trust for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Outen L. Kipp, Renate Kipp, Merna J. Colwell and Howard S. Colwell Jr. to Outen L. Kipp, Renate Kipp, Merna J. Colwell and Howard S. Colwell Jr. for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Outen L. Kipp and Renate Kipp to Merna J. Colwell and Howard S. Colwell Jr. for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Donald J. Burgess and Ann E. Burgess to Amy L. Eberlin and Douglas T. Eberlin for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Devon E. Groff and Sandra Groff to Groff Brothers LLC for 3 properties in Canton Twp. for $1.
John Edward Bronson Executor, John Edward Bronson, Jean M. Bronson Estate to John Edward Bronson for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Grace Lee and Clayton Leroy Lee Jr. to Christopher C. Lee for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Justin Doan and Zoraya Sorrel McKernan Doan to Ashley L. Rickman and Ashley D. Williams for property in Wilmot Twp. for $180,000.
David R. Morrison, Janice M. Morrison Estate to David R. Morrison for property in Granville Twp. for $60,000.
Yvonne W. Sickler Executrix, Scott Lee Wilcox Estate, Scott L. Wilcox (AKA) to Jennifer L. Wilcox, Yvonne W. Sickler Trustee for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Julie E. Crandell Co-executrix, Rebecca A. Watkins Co-executrix, Julia A. Gilmore Estate to Broadus B. Hall and Martha B. Hall for property in Troy Borough for $135,000.
Jeffrey A. Cummins and Pamela J. Sime Cummins to Nicholas W. Roussel for property in Burlington Twp. for $76,907.
David L. Fox and Beverly A. Fox to Daivd L. Fox and Beverly A. Fox for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Richard H. Reithoffer Executor, Elizabeth Alice Reithoffer Estate, Bette A. Reithoffer Estate (AKA) to Richard H. Reithoffer, Jan Elizabeth Reithoffer Strooza, Patrick E. Reithoffer III for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
US Bank National Association Trustee, Manufactured Housing Contract to Sameh Elsayed for 3 properties in Towanda Twp. for $13,700.
Taylor M. Johnson and Douglas L. Alexander to Taylor M. Johnson and Douglas L. Alexander for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Leandra M. Hosey and Robert M. Belza to C & B Hunting, C&B Hunting (AKA) for 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $30,000.
Joann Benson to Christopher Psculkowski and Samantha J. Psculkowski for property in Wyalusing Borough for $127,000.
Lottie A. Giglio, Jessica Aileen Stary, Michael Giglio and John Brian Giglio to Albert Molchan and Pamela Molchan for 2 properties in Terry Twp. for $175,000.
Bradford County Regional Arts Council Inc. to Rekindle the Spirit Inc. for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Bruce M. King Jr. to Jason M. Kellogg for property in West Burlington Twp. for $40,000.
Thomas Raymond Horn and Jody Horn to Paige Marie Hildebrandt for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $261,000.
Joy M. Cain Estate, Marie Cain Sicuro Executor, James G. Cain Executor to Marie Cain Sicuro and James G. Cain for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $0.
John C. Kuyper Trustee, Kuyper Living Trust to Jennifer O. Casler for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Jack Kuyper Trustee, Kuyper Living Trust to Clinton J. Kuyper for 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Matthew A. Smith to Bradley Foss for property in Rome Twp. for $250,000.
David Schlapfer to David A. Schlapfer Trustee, David Schlapfer (AKA), David A. Schlapfer Revocable Trust, David Schlapfer Revocable Trust for 2 properties in Overton Twp. and property in Albany Twp. for $1.
David M. Geiger and Jean Geiger to John Maxwell Brenchley and Rebecca Brenchley for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $225,000.
Bonnie Martinell to Stoney Brook Outfitters LLC for property in Columbia Twp. for $350,000.
Patricia Thetga, Patricia Swarthout (NBM) and Lance Swarthout to Jeffrey Thomas Smith for property in Windham Twp. for $8,500.
Robert Fuhrman and Kathryn Fuhrman to Robert Fuhrman and Kathryn Fuhrman for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Brandon Wilson and Mollie Wilson to Joshua M. Peck for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
