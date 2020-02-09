James Carl Robbins and Mary Lynn Robbins to Kathleen M. Kennedy of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $160,000.
Stanley A. Sterling and Debra A. Sterling to Sterling Cemetery for Family and Friends of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
John C. Kuyper Trustee and Kuyper Living Trust to Armenia Township for $7,500.
Todd J. Grace and Rochel L. Grace to Rochel L. Grace of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $0.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to BR Enterprises of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $3,000.
Robert A. McGrath, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau and Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Richard E. Daum Jr. of Rome for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $3,313.71.
James H. Jenkins to Jeffrey M. Jenkins of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Gregory D. Grenier and Allergra J. Grenier to Daniel E. Eschenburg of Athens for property in Sheshequin Township for $115,000.
Walter G. Henry Jr. and Cheryl R. Henry to Cheryl R. Henry of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
George J. Oravetz Estate, Francis J. Dastoli and Estate of George J. Oravetz (AKA) to Francis Dastoli, Patricia Dastoli, Michelle Hamberger, and Steven Oravetz of Washington, New Jersey, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Edwin B. Robertson and Susan M. Robertson to Robi Campbell and Terrin Campbell of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $167,000.
James E. Dixon Estate, Thomas J. Dixon Executor, Susan K. Corie Executor, Thomas J. Dixon, Susan K. Corie, Diane L. Neidhardt and Teryl L. Dixon to Thomas J. Dixon and Bonnie Dixon of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Canton Borough Authority and Authority of Canton Borough to Jeffery K. Sechrist and Angela M. Sechrist of Canton for property in Canton Township for $15,000.
Alan S. Vannoy to Jonathan R. Bolt of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $61,856.
