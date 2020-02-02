Brian E. Denlinger and Amaryah R. Denlinger to Amaryah R. Denlinger of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Travis J. Kimball Estate and Laura L. Kimball Administrator to Laura L. Kimball of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $0.
Lucille Pennay to Debra W. Shipp of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
JDS Group Holdings to Rizza Magno of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $154,500.
Cynthia A. Durland, Cynthia A. Henning (NBM) and Charles A. Henning to Cynthia A. Henning and Charles A. Henning of Mehoopany for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. to Michael T. Pruyne and Bruce L. Fowler of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $130,000.
Ashwani K. Nagpal and Aradhna Behl to Ginger Bras Horvath of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $220,000.
Renee D. Stewart to Nicholas R. Preston of Stevenville for property Stevens Township for $200,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Roland J. Golden of Dushore for property in Albany Township for $90,000.
Robert J. Stowits Jr. and Elizabeth J. Stowits to Angie L. Donilich of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $85,000.
Stephen Valoroso and Vincent A. Valoroso to Robert Otto of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $17,500.
Joan S. Lis to Angel M. Bailey of Wyalusing for property in Pike Township for $116,600.
Roland J. Golden to Todd L. Delamater and Victoria L. Delamater of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $145,000.
Stanley A. Sterling and Debra A. Sterling to Travis J. Sterling and Anika Sterling of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Stanley A. Sterling and Debra A. Sterling to Brooke A. Sterling of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Peggy Huber to Israel Storrs of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $25,000.
Jack E. Andrus and Barbara Andrus to Jerry Vanhorn and Pamela L. Vanhorn of Troy for property in Troy Township for $25,000.
Ryan J. Kinsman and Amanda S. Kinsman to Kinsman Realty LLC of Horseheads, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Myrtle Timm to Carmon S. Birks and Robert N. Birk Jr. of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Carmon S. Morley and Carmon S. Birks (NKA) and Robert N. Birks Jr. to Carmon S. Birks and Robert N. Birks Jr. of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Michael D. Kutz and Brenda S. Kutz to Kutz Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust of Canton for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Robert N. Bechtel and Tami C. Bechtel to Brittany Lynn Smith and Nicholas Lee Smith of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $242,000.
