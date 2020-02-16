Mabel A. Manchester Estate, Faye L. Young Executor and Debra S. Young Executor to Bradley Rockwell of Monroeton for property in Orwell Township for $57,000.
Rita D. Lobacz and Lawrence E. Lobacz (POA) to Lawrence E. Lobacz of Vestal, New York, for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Dolores Ann Baron and Kathleen S. Sinn (POA) to Rahulkumar Prajapati of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $100,000.
Robert Clegg to Ryan Casey Clegg of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1.
Robert D. Clegg to Ryan Casey Clegg and Robert D. Clegg of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Global Premier Asset Management NJ LLC to James L. Collins and Cecil Perry of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $39,900.
Canton Borough Authority to Crawford C. Holmes of Canton for property in Canton Township for $10,000.
Eula F. Pettie Executrix and James H. Pettie Estate to Mary R. Haire of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Jack Belles and Ella Belles to Timothy J. Teeter and Laura L. Teeter of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, for property in Athens Township for $190,000.
Walter E. Hill III and Dianne L. Hill to Shadoe McGee and Kayla McGee of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $149,900.
BD Asset Co 7 LLC to Dakota E. Brown of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $186,000.
Richard E. Daum and Terri S. Madigan to Tyler D. Barden of Rome for property in Rome Borough for $89,000.
Edward Fedrow, William Fedrow and Edward P. Fedrow (POA) to Edward Fedrow of Harveys Lake, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Michael Lynn Brown and Nancy Rankin Brown to Michelle Renee Perry and Johndee Robert Perry of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Beth E. Alderson to George Zelakso of Monroe Township, New Jersey, for property in Warren Township for $205,000.
William Lantz and Arlene M. Lantz to Larry J. Kern and Peggy J. Kern of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $50,000.
Mark J. McMurray to Kenneth B. Lawton, Kathryn Lawton, Kenneth W. Lawton and Sheran Lawton of Canton for property in Canton Township for $77,000.
Abraham S. Schwartz and Laura M. Schwartz to Spencer C. Castle and Whitney E. Castle of Canton for property in Canton Township for $100,000.
Janise M. Groover and Cecil P. Colegrove to S&B Home Solutions of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $150,000.
Lloyd W. Bailey Estate and Susan Bailey Raver Executrix to Richard E. Morgan Jr. of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $150,000.
Walter C. Fisk Jr. to Heather Hall of Athens for property in Athens Township for $116,900.
Bruce A. Wheeler to Cody Wheeler of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $142,000.
Jon Copes and Timothy S. Mosher to Joshua T. Pitcher of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $180,000.
Arthur F. Jennings and Patricia M. Jennings to Arthur F. Jennings and Patricia M. Jennings of Aston, Pennsylvania, for property in Granville Township for $1.
Gloria J. Hurlburt to Charles E. Hurlburt of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Harold E. Lowry and Donna M. Lowry to Harold E. Lowry and Donna M. Lowry of Gillett for property in South creek Township for $1.
Rhonnda L. Bentz and David J. Bentz to Barry L. Ernst Jr. and Susan L. Ernst of Annville, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Thomas R. Masters Jr., Grahm Rexford Masters, Grahm R. Masters (AKA), Tommy R. Masters (POA) and Thomas R. Masters Jr. (NKA) to Thomas R. Masters Jr. and Mary Featherman of New Albany for property in Wilmot Township for $65,873.50.
