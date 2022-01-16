Paula J. Bahr, Paula J. Heath (NBM) to Sam Barnett and Betsy Barnett for property in Monroe Borough for $28,000.
Timothy D. Duncan and Holly Duncan to Brandon March and Melanie March for property in Athens Borough 4th Ward for $218,000.
Zina M. Chandler to Marsha Chandler for property in Athens Twp. for $85,000.
Charles J. Cimperman to Cathy J. Shoemaker for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
John A. Mosser, Angela L. Mosser, Angela L. Siedhof (FKA), Ernest E. Weaver III and Joyce A. Weaver to George M. Rivell for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $215,000.
Marie Cain Sicuro Executrix, James G. Cain Executor, Joy Cain Estate to Marie Cain Sicuro and James G. Cain for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $0.
Wesley James Wesneski and Margaret Jean Wesneski to Lyle E. Wesneski and Lucas Wesneski for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Edward D. Zelezen, Kathleen H. C. Zelezen, Edward D. Zelezen (POA) to Route 187 for 5 properties in Herrick Twp. for $250,000.
Valerie A. Oneil and Howard W. Oneil to Tyler Ryan Secules and Jessie Lynn Secules for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $182,474.
Albert Joseph Oliveri Jr., Lindsey Marie Oliveri, David M. Decristo and Amy L. Decristo to Jamie S. Robinson and George N. Loomis for property in Litchfield Twp. for $200,000.
Karen Whyte Executrix, Estate of Shirley M. Homan to Jennifer L. Correll for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $115,000.
Zachary R. Jackowski and Myriah M. Jackowski, Myriah M. Sutton (FKA) to Nicholas S. Sutton for property in Wysox Twp. for $162,000.
Joan Cashdollar House, Steven L. House to Michael J. Hackett for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Kristine S. Bush and Michael E. Bush to Kristine S. Bush and Michael E. Bush for 2 properties in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Duane M. Jennings Executor, Zelma M. Jennings Estate to Vaughn Jennings Jr., Duane M. Jennings and Larry D. Jennings for 2 properties in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Richard F. Slater Jr. and Rose A. Slater to Richard F. Slater Jr. Trustee, Rose A. Slater Trustee, Richard F. Slater Jr. & Rose A. Slater Irrevocable Trust, Richard F. Slater Jr. Irrevocable Trust, Rose A. Slater Irrevocable Trust for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $90,000.
Frances Fazio to Frances Fazio Trustee, Frances Fazio Revocable Living Trust for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Mountain Paradise Club 11 Holdings to Austin’s Excavating & Paving for property in Pike Twp. for $250,000.
Central Bradford Progress Authority to Frederick D. Kithcart for property in Athens Borough for $125,000.
Mountain Paradise Windham, MP Land & Cattle Holdings to Austin’s Excavating & Paving for property in Windham Twp. for $535,000.
Judy Vandyke to Roger L. Hitchcock Jr. for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Rose Baker and Shawn Baker to Rose Baker for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Russell E. Lantz and Marlene G. Lantz to ADJEL for property in Litchfield Twp. for $52,300.
Athens Borough to Athens Borough for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Bruce Lent Jr. Estate, Bruce Lent (AKA), Bruce Francis Lent Executor to Brenda Hurley for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $4,000.
John E. Kizale and Mary R. Kizale to Scott Collins and Heather Collins for property in Litchfield Twp. for $81,400.
Loretta B. Gustin to J. Grant Gustin and Cindy Gustin for property in Troy Borough for $100,000.
Domenic Ciccolini and Connie L. Ciccolini to Domenic Ciccolini and Connie L. Ciccolini for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Shawn D. Becker and Kathleen M. Wright to Shawn D. Becker and Kathleen M. Wright for property in Alba Borough for $1.
Robert E. Herda II and Jodi J. Herda to Robert E. Herda II and Jodi J. Herda for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Jeremiah Schrivener and Kimberly Schrivener to Jeremiah Schrivener for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Rebecca L. Stewart and Rachel L. Given to Merle Wade and Barbara A. Wade for property in Terry Twp. for $175,000.
Thomas A. Hulslander and Timothy J. Hulslander to Scott Swartz for property in West Burlington Twp. for $120,000.
Leona Reed Estate, Rick L. Reed Co-executor, Jody Davidson Co-executor to Kenneth J. Bailey and Kelly Bailey for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $130,000.
Jennifer M. Boardman to Daivd T. Dean for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $184,900.
Michael G. Paul and Kay A. Paul to Donald J. Desrochers for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $232,750.
Terry L. Vaow and Darlene Vaow to Pauline Williams and John R. Williams for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $153,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Donna Pozzi for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $25,000.
Laura L. Finlan to Wysox Township for property in Wysox Twp. for $160,000.
Brian R. Peterson, Jodi L. Peterson, Teresa F. Scott and Timothy L. Scott to Kyle M. Twigg and Jessica M. Twigg for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $160,000.
Stephen A. Crum and Deborah A. Crum to Tessa Spears for property in Athens Twp. for $290,000.
Cindy Hall, Cindy Harden (NBM) and Duane J. Harden to Peter J. Lambert, Bridge Minerals for property in Asylum Twp. for $81,550.
Ronald Canfield, Thelma Canfield, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Dalton Donnelly for property in Pike Twp. for $4,975.
Kling Health II LLC to 200 South Main Street Property LLC for 4 properties in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $10.
Robert J. Barry and Cathy Barry to Brian S. Schlosser Jr. and Stacy M. Schlosser for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $103,000.
Northern Tier Sportsman Association Inc. to David A. Skovronski for property in Overton Twp. for $45,000.
James F. Pardoe and Danielle R. Pardoe to James F. Pardoe and Danielle R. Pardoe for 3 properties in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Mark Vanko, June F. Allen Vanko, Carmelo Trovato to Robert David Patterson for property in Franklin Twp. for $16,000.
Sharon M. Brown Executrix, Random C. Noto Estate to Sharon M.Brown for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Karon M. Wold Administratrix, Ruth E. Noto Estate, Sharon Brown, Melissa Nixon, Clay M. Noto and Karon M. Wold to Sharon M. Brown for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Beatrice L. Sink to Tracy Sink for property in Rome Twp. for $100,000.
Bruce Weaver to Colleen D. Weaver for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
John M. Parys Estate, Betty Jackson Executrix to Betty Jackson for 2 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Raffaela A. Nielsen to Raffaella A. Nielsen and Roy R. Hall III for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Norma Jeanne Lines to 55 Bradford Land Conservation for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $200,000.
Melissa M. Klossner to Jeffrey G. Klossner for 2 properties in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
G. Thomas Close and Delores Close to Robert D. Williams Jr. and Michelle T. Williams for property in Troy Borough for $125,000.
Charles D. Dailey to Kurtis Barnes for property in Monroe Twp. for $243,800.
Becky A. Waltman to Robert Waltman for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $10.
Donald J. Burgess and Ann E. Burgess to Amy J. Eberlin and Douglas T. Eberlin for 2 properties in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
Keah Chase, Keah Blanton (NBM) and Cody Blanton to Scott Chase and Karen Chase for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Betty J. Behets Administrator, Eric A. Behets Estate to Betty J. Behets for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Putnam Co. to Putnam Realty #1 for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
William J. Gamble Co-executor, Susan M. Russell Co-executor, David A. Gamble Co-executor, Earl J. Gamble Estate, Earl James Gamble (AKA), Earl Gamble (AKA) to David A. Gamble for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Edward Hartmann III and Jamelle Hartmann to Steven Kurt Risch and Tomorrow J. Risch for property in Monroe Twp. for $137,800.
Robert J. Barry Executor, Robert H. Barry Estate to Robert J. Barry for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Stephen T. Schmeckenbecher and Angela M. Schmeckenbecher, J. Wesley Kocsis to AGP for property in Monroe Twp. for $212,000.
Keith J. Schreefer, Ryan D. Smith, Seija Smith, David T. Smith and Louise U. Smith to Edward L. Netherton for property in LeRaysville Borough for $189,000.
Myron M. Rosh Jr. to Paige Freeman for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $175,000.
Robert Fuhrman and Kathryn Fuhrman to Christopher L. Jack and Donna M. Jack for 2 properties in Wilmot Twp. for $200,000.
Matthew P. McGroarty and Glenda L. McGroarty to Megan N. Selleck for property in Albany Twp. for $80,000.
Strain Industries to Northwind Holdings for property in Albany Twp. for $175,000.
Edward L. Ring to Larry A. Semmel and Janet M. Semmel for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $51,546.
