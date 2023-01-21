James Bennett and Paula Bennett to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Pike Township for $1.
Marcia R. Field to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in Towanda Township for $110,000.
M R Dirt Inc. to Jashari Fisnik and Colleen Purdy for property in Athens Township for $50,000.
Michael J. Murphy to Catherine Stone for property in Athens Township for $125,000.
Sandra G. Miller Estate, Angela Ottaviani Executrix to Clement V. Tshudy Jr. and Dianne B. Tshudy for property in North Towanda Township for $185,000.
Robert Coles III to Abigail C. Macko and Logan J. Knapp for property in Troy Township for $250,000.
Mary Colleen Close to Fabrous LLC for property in Asylum Township for $27,500.
Bradley Foss to Ryan Knolles and Kimberly Knolles for property in Rome Township for $272,000.
Christopher M. O’Neal to OC Estates for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $92,500.
Jennifer C. Lambert, Jennifer C. Opdyke (NBM) to Amanda Blackmon, Charles Dibble and Krystal Dibble for property in Monroe Borough for $104,200.
Coleen Spencer and Dion Spencer to Levi R. Spencer and Lindsey A. Spencer for property in Overton Township for $1.
Jonathan M. Neafsey to Jonathan M. Neafsey and Nikki Jean Neafsey for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Lee A. Henry and Heidi Henry to Raupers Real Estate Holding for property in Athens Township for $150,000.
Anthony J. Latini and Melissa L. Latini to Vincent A. Latini and Tiffany M. Latini for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Michelle Ferguson to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in Ulster Township for $35,000.
Dorothy B. Schaeffer, Courtland H. Barnard III (POA) to DEWINGKE for property in Orwell Township for $325,000.
Jon L. Phillips, Janne L. Phillips, Janne L. Cahill (NBM), Jaryl L. Phillips to Jon L. Phillips Trustee, Jon L. Phillips Family Trust for property in Springfield Township for $31,609.
Jon L. Phillips Trustee, Fred T. & Louise R. Phillips Trust, Fred T. Phillips Trust (AKA), Louise R. Phillips Trust (AKA) to Jon L. Phillips Trustee, Jon L. Phillips Family Trust for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Glenn T. Vukov and Craig T. Vukov to Glenn T. Vukov and Craig T. Vukov for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Laveta P. Jennings, Angela K. Dipetta Executrix, Doris P. Krysiak Estate to Main Street Restoration for property in Rome Township for $215,000.
Sharon G. Dunscomb, Sharon G. Martin (FKA) to Kenneth H. Vaow Jr. and Tammy R. Vaow for property in Pike Township for $147,600.
Rose Masi to Rose Masi and Kathy Heath for property in Standing Stone Township for $1.
Abby E. Davenport to Megan Wilbur for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $159,000.
Wayne Denson and Karla Denson to Deborah Alexander for property in South Creek Township for $227,000.
Thomas Ledoux Estate, Thomas A. Ledoux (AKA), Veronica Anne Ledoux Executrix to David A. Brown Jr. for property in South Creek Township for $40,000.
Wade E. Grumbach, Deborah H. Grumbach, Jennifer Caruso to Jonathan Daher and Elizabeth Farmer for property in Ridgebury Township for $550,000.
George F. Hendricks to Aaron Campbell for property in Stevens Township for $502,941.
Daniel R. Chilson, Jay T. Chilson, Tracy L. Spencer, Carol A. Beaumont, Daniel Chilson (AKA) to Gary L. Chilson and Connie E. Chilson for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Gerald L. Barr to James R. Kirchner and Paula J. Kirchner for property in Canton Township for $75,000.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis S. Gruver, Karen M. Gruver to Eric M. English for property in Tuscarora Township for $9,629.56.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Dennis S. Gruver, Karen M. Gruver to Eric M. English for property in Tuscarora Township for $1,257.50.
Carlton T. Spare Jr. to Kevin Jon Miller and Alycia Marie Miller for property in Terry Township for $175,000.
Andrew D. Boardman and Mary Ann Boardman to John A. Sykas and Jacqueline L. Sykas for property in Warren Township for $30,000.
Dakota Roof and Claire Roof to Alyssa Jane Welles for property in Wyalusing Township for $227,000.
Carl W. Hofman and Karis E. Hoffman to Jonathan G. Murphy and Laura E. Murphy for property in Wyalusing Borough for $225,000.
Adam K. Bellows Executor, Larry K. Bellows Estate to Adam K. Bellows for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Lester E. Haines to Wesley Campbell for property in Leroy Township for $105,000.
Marcus W. Stromick and Jean M. Stromick to Andrew A. Stromick Trustee, Stromick Family Irrevocable Trust for property in Athens Township for $1.
Bradley Harkness and Rebecca Harkness to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Myrna McKinnie to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Albany Township for $1.
Thomas L. Pepper and Brenda L. Pepper to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Leroy Township for $1.
James D. Hange and Laurel D. Hange to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Albert F. Bradbury to Albert F. Bradbury Trustee, Albert F. Bradbury 2022 Trust for property in Terry Township for $1.
Bruce E. Daugherty and Margaret R. Daugherty to Samantha Daugherty, Cody Daugherty and Marcey Daugherty for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Carolyn Gustis, Sean Gustis, Kelly Gustis, Albert Gustis IV, Albert J. Gustis Estate, Albert Gustis III (AKA), Julianna Gustis Napoli Administratrix, Julianna Gustis Napoli (AKA), Matthew R. Gustis Estate to Julianna Gustis Napoli, Gail M. Gustis, Gail M. Crowley (AKA) for property in Canton Township for $1.
Matthew S. Dewing Trustee, Matthew Dewing Trust, Janice L. Dewing Trustee, Janice Dewing Trust to Matthew S. Dewing Trustee, Matthew Dewing Trust, Janice L. Dewing Trustee, Janice Dewing Trust for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Charlotte Ann Sullivan to Anthony F. Potter, Stevens R. Potter and James C. Potter for property in Towanda Township for $10,000.
Keith R. Kline and Brooke R. Kline, Brooke R. Chamberlin to Kristi Canfield for property in Wyalusing Borough for $140,000.
Margaret Smith Potter to Anthony F. Potter, Steven R. Potter and James C. Potter for property in Towanda Township for $1.
Shawn A. Saxon to Valerie Kithcart for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $126,000.
Regina W. Herr Trustee, Regina W. Herr Trust to Mark Coolbaugh and Judy Coolbaugh for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $197,900.
Cathy A. Johnson to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Tanya Nicole Ball to Christopher L. Isbell for property in Standing Stone Township for $4,975.
Wilcox Trust, James G. Wilcox Trustor to James G. Wilcox for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Mark H. Vanderpool to Dale E. Vanderpool and Melissa M. Vanderpool for property in Terry Township for $1.
Lacey M. Mosher to Joseph Hatton and Brooke Hatton for property in Terry Township for $293,000.
Nancy L. Doman to Thomas Westbrook and Wendy Westbrook for property in Wysox Township for $70,000.
Debbie K. Bailey and Preston Bailey to Susan M. Beirne Laighton for property in Athens Township for $10.
Debbie K. Bailey, Debbie K. Beirne (FKA) and Preston Bailey to Debbie K. Bailey and John P. Beirne for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $10.
Mertie L. Shedden to Luann S. Knapp for property in Troy Township for $1.
Mertie L. Shedden to Timothy D. Shedden for property in Troy Township for $1.
Mertie L. Shedden to James L. Shedden for property in Troy Township for $1.
Steven C. Bell to DEWINGMB for property in Orwell Township for $73,500.
Steven C. Bell to Steven C. Bell for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Scott A. Klick to Connie J. Klick for property in Canton Township for $1.
Bradford North Street Associates Limited Partnership to Duane T. Vanderpool and Elizabeth D. Vanderpool for property in Terry Township for $300,000.
Jaime R. Hagadorn to Romas Enterprises for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
