Troy E. Corino and Patricia A. Corino to Troy E. Corino and Patricia A. Corino for property in Smithfield Township for $1.
Craig O. Chaffee and Amy J. Chaffee to Terrel Properties for property in Wysox Township for $250,000.
Richard Gary Capitano Estate, Angela R. Capitano Administratrix, Angela R. Capitano to Angela R. Capitano for property in Terry Township for $1.
Linsa M. Appenzeller Executrix, William J. Krzywicki Estate to Lisa M. Appenzeller for property in Albany Township for $1.
Linda L. Kepner Trustee, Linda L. Kepner Real Estate Protector Trust (AKA) to Luanne Antisdel for property in West Burlington Township for $187,000.
Jennifer A. Rinehart Co Executor, Stanley D. Barrett Co Executor, Deborah A. Barrett Estate, Jennifer A. Rinehart, Stanley D. Barrett to Chad Johnson for property in Rome Borough for $185,000.
Kathy J. Snedeker to Henry C. Dunn and Sarah B. Dunn for property in Wysox Township for $110,000.
William Hollenback and Linda Hollenback to Theresa Steele and Todd Kilmer for property in Wysox Township for $125,000.
David P. Purcell to Scott Labs and Sandra Labs for property in Wells Township for $50,000.
Ryan Connell, Ryan P. Connell (AKA), Amanda Connell (AKA), Amanda L. Connell (AKA), Amanda Palmer (FKA) to Dayme N. Burguess and Trapper I. Burguess for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $190,550.
Leland G. Jelliff and Roberta A. Jelliff to Harold C. Phillips for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Michael D. Gorsline and Abigail L. Gorsline to Barry Ardrey and Sharon Ardrey for property in Litchfield Township for $620,000.
William D. Bump and Kimberlie A. Strope to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Stephen R. Watkins and Lucinda S. Watkins to Thomas J. Jester for property in Ulster Township for $107,000.
Emily L. Brown, Emily L. Guery (NBM), Frantz Guery to Charles T. Stein for property in Windham Towship for $125,000.
Roy G. Weaver and Virginia A. Weaver to Roy G. Weaver Jr. and Randy F. Weaver for property in Troy Township for $1.
Austin Rentals to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Athens Township for $1.
Chad T. Schlemmer and Anne Schlemmer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wells Township for $1.
Daniel L. Kress and Lauren Kress to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for property in Wells Township for $1.
Jonathan L. Gilliland to Leandra McNeal for property in Towanda Township for $104,410.
Meghan Tracy, Meghan Wertz Tracy (AKA) to Teirra Marie Blake and Aimee Lynn Largent for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $195,000.
Kelly Ann Roerig Administratrix (DBNCTA), Robert H. Johnston Estate to Sean Missal and Richard A. Stile for property in Wilmot Township for $15,000.
Brian J. Dygert Benefit Trust, Catherine O. Dygert Benefit Trust to Sharyl Seymour for property in Wells Township for $8,400.
ADJEL LTD. to Christopher C. Bailey and Sara Bailey for proeprty in Asylum Township for $169,000.
Anna D. O’Malley to Michael J. O’Malley III for property in Overton Township for $1.
Michael H. Bohner and Linda Deaugustinis Bohner to RBG Properties for property in Towanda Township for $140,000.
James Allen Executor, Shirley L. Allen Estate to James Allen, Joseph Allen, Juanita Brady, Judy Miller, and Dustin Allen for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Paul R. Sites and Sue A. Sites to Julia K. Mulcahy for property in Monroe Township for $40,000.
Paul R. Sites and Sue A. Sites to Paul R. Sites and Sue A. Sites for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Joyce E. Miller, Joyce E. Miller Hooper (NKA), James Hooper to Ivan Ray Horst and Doris J. Horst for property in Overton Township for $175,000.
Bernice Hartman, George Hartman III, Patricia Wilson (POA) to Kenneth R. Goodman and Jane Skrot Goodman for property in Albany Township for $300,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Alldale to Kristina Truesdale for property in New Albany Borough for $6,475.
Spadaccino Family Irrevocable Trust, Gary L. Spadaccino Co Grantor, Martin M. Spadaccino Co Grantor, Gary Spadaccino Co Grantor (AKA) to Pine Tree Gun Club Irrevocable Trust for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Randy D. Chapman and Audrey F. Chapman to Randy D. Chapman Co Trustee, Audrey F. Chapman Co Trustee, Randall Chapman Co Trustee, Randy D. and Audrey F. Chapman Revocable Living Trust, Randy D. Chapman Revocable Living Trust (AKA), Audrey F. Chapman Revocable Living Trust (AKA) for property in South Creek Township for $0.
Kathy L. Schildt Executrix, Kenneth G. Kissinger Estate, Traci L. Kissinger Executrix, Kenneth A. Kissinger Estate, Maria E. McDermott Executrix, Michael J. McDermott Estate to Douglas A. Kissinger for property in Leroy Township for $90,000.
James K. Davidson Executor, Ruth Y. Davidson Estate, William R. Davidson Estate to Mary Ella Hallick, James K. Davidson and Deborah R. Orlowsky for property in Pike Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Dean M. Magee Jr. to Donald J. Warner for property in Tuscarora Township for $4,975.
Diane L. Wrisley Trustee, Douglas G. Chaapel Trustee, Amber J. Chaapel Irrevocable Residential & Income Trust to Douglas G. Chaapel for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Diane L. Wrisley Co Executor, Douglas G. Chaapel Co Executor, Amber J. Chaapel Estate to Douglas G. Chaapel for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Douglas G. Chaapel to Abigail M. Smithers for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Diane L. Wrisley Co Executor, Douglas G. Chaapel Co Executor, Amber J. Chaapel Estate to Diane L. Wrisley for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Diane L. Wrisley to Shayla C. Bellows for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Diane L. Wrisley Co Executor, Douglas G. Chaapel Co Executor, Amber J. Chaapel Estate to Diane L. Wrisley for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Diane L. Wrisley to Brian R. Wrisley and Diane L. Wrisley for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Brian R. Wrisley and Diane L. Wrisley to Brian R. Wrisley and Diane L. Wrisley for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Beth Wood Bergman Executrix, Beth Wood Berman (AKA), Marjorie E. Wood Estate to Tami Bethune, Beth Wood Bergman and Colonel E. Wood Jr. for property in Canton Township for $1.
Paul Pidcoe to Paul Pidcoe, James R. Pidcoe and Bettyann E. Pidcoe for property in Canton Township for $1.
Richard A. Wheeland, R. Dean Elliott, Robin H. Brown Trustee, Seanna D. Brown Trustee, Brown Revocable Trust to ABMA Mechanical for property in Troy Township for $125,000.
Kent M. West to Michael K. West for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Kent M. West to Michael K. West and Amanda S. Shultz for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Carlton Wilbur, Constance Anne Wilbur (POA), Constance Wilbur to Michael Paul Wilbur, Jeffrey Scott Wilbur, Chad Daniel Wilbur and Joshua David Wilbur for property in Rome Township for $1.
Thomas F. Klauder and Nancy L. Klauder to Justin T. Billings for property in Pike Township for $125,000.
Roxanne Stevens Testen, Dorothy K. Stevens, Cindy E. Stevens, Richard A. Stevens II to Dorothy K. Stevens for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Borough of Towanda to Toby M. Hails and Melissa L. Hails for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $5,000.
Vernon Clouse Executor, James E. Clouse Estate to Vernon Clouse for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Eric P. Matthews and Sarah L. Matthews to David DeCristo and Amy DeCristo for property in Sheshequin Township for $46,015.
Mark C. Matthews and Connie A. Matthews to David DeCristo and Amy DeCristo for property in Sheshequin Township for $20,000.
Joan P. Fiester to Nichole A. Johnson for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
