Canton Borough Authority to Alden Fitzwater and Rosemary Fitzwater of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1,800.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) to Myron Rosh of Athens for property in Ridgebury Township for $44,500.
Paul K. Hicks and Paul Hicks (AKA) to Brian E. Bailey and Helen Bailey of Towanda for property in Granville Township for $100,000.
David L. Voorhees and Patricia J. Voorhees to David C. Voorhees of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Donald F. Howard and Margaret J. Howard to Aces & Eights Realty of Elmia, New York, for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $346,573.
John C. Donofry Estate, Lee Zechman Executor, Gwen E. Zaleski Executor and Blaine Donofry Executor to Blaine J. Donofry and Barbara S. Donofry of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $245,000.
Lucia Anne Williams to Edward Riddle and Jennifer A. Wells of Dalton, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $180,200.
Miranda A. Brownsey and Miranda Aguilera Ray (AKA) to Alta Marcellus Development of Houston, Texas, for property in Tuscarora Township for $11,295.90.
Merton E. Brown, Marguerite E. Miller and Marguerite E. Brown (NBM) to Merton E. Brown and Marguerite E. Brown of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Warrior of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Wells of Reading, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Patrick C. Boylan to Apache Chief of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $1.
Louis M. Venetz, Louis M. Venetz Executor, Rita M. Venetz Estate and Estate of Rita M. Venetz to Louis M. Venetz of Dupont, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Brenda Cuer and Bonita Collins to Rodney L. Summers of Elmira, New York, for property in Wells Township for $100,000.
DLG Homes to William Christopher Sutton of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $25,000.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs of Nashville, Tennessee, for property in Troy Borough for $1.
Michael L. Feichtner II to Destinee C. Strickland of Towanda for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Brent P. Phillips to Marla L. Oldroyd of Troy for property in Springfield Township for $120,000.
Randy LeForge to Morgan T. Simonds of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $68,900.
Todd C. Vandemark and Megan N. Vandemark to Christopher P. Reid and Valerie L. Reid of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $147,300.
Nicole Chilson and Brian Towner to Ryan Smith of Rome for property in Rome Township for $10,000.
Margaret E. Roof Estate and Michael E. Roof Executor to Robyn Lynn Roof Maghamez of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Margaret E. Roof Estate and Michael E. Roof Executor to MME Roof Family of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Milton E. Sherman and Karen E. Sherman to Clint Sherman of Troy for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Leslie W. Miller Jr. and Kim A. Miller to Shelby J. West, Deborah B. West and Kevin J. West of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $50,000.
Philip F. Hall and Joyce P. Hall to Randall S. Morstatt and Keith A. Morstatt of Macungie, Pennsylvania, for property in Sheshequin Township for $40,000.
Charles J. Benninger Trustee and Charles J. Benninger Revocable Trust to Gretta Robbins of Laceyville for property in Tuscarora Township for $30,000.
Susan D. Boardman to Briar Ridge Sportsman Club of Rome for property in Windham Township for $100,000.
Amish Parochial School of Bradford County, Leroy L. Mast Jr. Trustee and Bradford County Amish Parochial School to Rudy A. Yoder of Warren Center for property in Pike Township for $30,000.
Cecile Schrader to Mackenzie E. Sullivan and Kyle R. Thomas of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $201,400.
James F. Smith to David A. Burgess, Susan J. Burgess, Aloysius V. Curtin, Betty S. Curtin, Mark H. Hummel and Connie F. Hummel of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $160,000.
Lola J. Stephens to Vernon D. McKee and Sharon A. McKee of Little Meadows for property in Warren Township for $280,000.
