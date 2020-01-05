Sheryl R. Head to Brett E. Allyn and Phyllis M. Cain of Ulster for property in Smithfield Township for $0.
Lisa M. Baird, Lisa M. Baird Executrix and Billy B. Romania Estate to Chelsea J. Platt and Cody M. Platt of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $122,000.
Bradford County Tax Claim, LSF9 Master Participation Trust and Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to William N. Kithcart of Towanda for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $1,803.31.
Charles R. Northrup, Marguerite Northrup, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau and Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Cindy Chaapel and Ronnie Chaapel of Granville Summit for property in Leroy Township for $5,475.
Charles Northrup, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau and Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Cindy Chaapel and Ronnie Chaapel of Granville Summit for property in Leroy Township for $361.45.
Gary V. Kline and Nancy L. Kline to Gary Kline Trustee, Nancy Kline Trustee and Kline Revocable Trust of Bradenton, Florida, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Gary V. Kline and Nancy L. Kline to Nancy Kline Trustee, Kline Revocable Trust and Gary Kline Trustee of Bradenton, Florida, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Gary V. Kline and Gary Kline (AKA) to Nancy Kline Trustee, Kline Revocable Trust and Gary Kline Trustee of Bradenton, Florida, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Gary V. Kline and Gary Kline (AKA) to Nancy Kline Trustee, Kline Revocable Trust and Gary Kline Trustee of Bradenton, Florida, for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Brian E. Bailey and Helen Bailey to Fred Bailey and Debra Bailey of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $34,000.
US Bank Trust NA Trustee, LSF9 Master Participation Trust, Hudson Homes Management LLC and Hudson Homes Management LLC (POA) to Gary Welch and Cloie Welch of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $9,000.
Ditech Financial to Allen Gregorio and Marta R. Verosky of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $43,000.
Kenneth Thigpen IRA Executor and Kathryn W. Thigpen Estate to Kenneth Thigpen IRA of Canton, Georgia, for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Shirley M. Brown to Eric A. Brown and Robyn M. Brown of LeRaysville for property in LeRaysville for $1.
Kimberly M. Swartz, Kimberly M. Jendrzejczak (FKA) and Cary M. Swartz to Kimberly M. Swartz of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $1.
Sharon L. Webster to Courtney Wakely and Sharon Wakely of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $58,710.
Myron M. Rosh Jr. to Alisha Leonard and Albert Shipman of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Township for $145,000.
Evelyn M. Wilson Estate and Gary C. Miller Executor to Mark M. Wilson of Monroeton for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Mark M. Wilson to Endless Mountains Land Management Inc. of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $150,000.
Logan M. Ward to Jarin T. Segur and Emma J. Segur of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $105,000.
James M. Denkenberger and Joan Denkenberger to Scott M. Denkenberger of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Richard C. Oliver Sr. and Lois M. Oliver to Daniel C. Slocum and Tui L. Slocum of New Albany for property in Overton Township for $50,000.
Florence M. Gardner Executrix, Estate of Donald A. Gardner and Donald A. Gardner Estate (AKA) to Roger Brown and Doris Brown of Towanda for property in Ulster Township for $66,950.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau and Dennis J. Harrigan to Adjel LTD of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $5,773.91.
Richard L. Landers to Debra L. Johnson, Jennifer J. Hildreth and Laura A. Johnson of Syracuse, New York, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Debra L. Johnson, Jennifer L. Colbert and Laura A. Johnson to LPR Energy and Caracara Partners of Dallas, Texas, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Harry Garvin and Harry Fithian to David W. Webber and Felicia Sarner of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Charles H. Owen and Stacey H. Owen to Brian M. Smith and Kaitlyn C. Smith of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $209,900.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Stacy Renee Parker of Towanda for property in Towanda Township for $79,500.
Luke T. Geiger to Luke T. Geiger and Beth A. Geiger of Rome for property in Warren Township for $1.
Scott D. Pellinger, Evelyn C. Pellinger and Evelyn C. Mastrantonio (NBM) to Evelyn C. Mastrantonio of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $1.
Daniel G. Chamberlain and Beth A. Chamberlain to Steven D. Thome Sr. and Karen M. Thome of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Township for $42,500.
Paul K. Bizilia, Paul Bizilia (AKA) and Barbette Bizilia to Barbette Bizilia of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $1.
Bradford County Real Estate Partners to Bradford County Real Estate Partners of New York, New York, for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Bradford County Real Estate Partners to Bradford County Real Estate Partners of New York, New York, for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
David A. Buck to Charles Scott McAllister and Heather Michelle Baker McAllister of Sugar Run for property in Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $75,000.
Jonathan Roy Wright to Jonathan Roy Wright and Sheila J. Jackson of Roaring Branch for property in Canton Township for $1.
Rudolph M. Gallup Estate, Kenneth C. Gallup Executor and Donna Lynch Executor to Tyler Birdsall of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $122,500.
Heath R. Wagner to Jordan R. Murray and Chelsea V. Murray of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $250,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Rodney G. Schoonover and Jeanne M. Schoonover of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $7,500.
John F. Hunsinger and Theresa Y. Hunsinger to Joshua D. Hunsinger of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Timothy D. Day to Nannette L. Worrell and Jeremy S. Worrell of Wyalusing for property in Terry Township for $77,300.
John A. Desisti and Natalie R. Desisti to Robert Wilson Lundquist, Krista C. Lundquist, Robert Wilson Lundquist Co Trustee (AKA), Krista C. Lundquist Co Trustee (AKA) and Lundquist Family Revocable Trust of Miami, Florida, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $22,500.
Crossroads Realty to Kendise E. Dunn of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $75,500.
Dondi L. Brown, Terry L. Brown, Duane L. Brown, Bradley L. Brown and Roger L. Brown to Browns Oak Knoll Cabin of Troy for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Mark J. McMurray to Scott B. Driscoll and Deborah L. Driscoll of Canton for property in Canton Township for $20,100.
Cynthia Durland, Cynithia Henning (NBM) and Charles Henning to John D. McCusker Sr. and Loyce H. McCusker of Dushore for property in Albany Township for $90,000.
Donald C. White, Donald Curtis White (AKA), Mary F. White, Mary Foster White (AKA) and Dennis Alan White (POA) to Chase J. Ripley and Jessica A. Ripley of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $152,640.
Robert F. Eldred to Danielle L. Miller and James Miller of Athens for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Robert F. Breza to Stephen C. Bednarik and Susan F. Bednarik of Southhampton, Pennsylvania, for property in Canton Township for $65,000.
John B. Spencer and Lily A. Spencer to Josh M. McGroarty and Karen L. McGroarty of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $76,500.
Stephen S. Skidmore and Donna J. Skidmore to Stephen S. Skidmore and Donna J. Skidmore of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Stephen S. Skidmore and Donna J. Skidmore to Edward K. Mapes and Donna L. Guglielmi of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $275,000.
Jean E. Winston and Sharon L. Knudson (POA) to John G. Kunkle and Dorothy A. Kunkle of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $145,000.
Elizabeth A. Bauer Co Executrix, Bonita W. Dotson Co Executrix, Nancy C. Walklet Estate and Estate of Nancy C. Walklet (AKA) to Laurence R. Kingsley of Milan for property in Smithfield Township for $510,000.
Eileen Tolbert Estate and Lynn M. Tolbert Administrator DBN CTA to Dunn & Dunn of Towanda for property in Athens Township for $110,000.
Emil Susanj, Barbara Susanj and Maja Susanj to Emil Susanj and Barbara Susanj of Leraysville for property in LeRaysville Borough for $1
Norfolk Southern Railway Company and Pennsylania Railway Lines to UTC Railcar Repair Services of Chcago, Illinois, for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $2,347,605.
Robert B. Butler and Cheryl L. Butler to Alexandra J. Walker of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Linda T. Zobel and Jennifer Sobjak (POA) to Robert F. Thomas and Josephine A. Thomas of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $30,000.
William S. Bakalyan to Gerald J. Metroka and Beatrice M. Metroka of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $186,000.
