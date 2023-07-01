Clair W. Thrus and Patricia A. Thrush to Jacob R. Horton and Georgina Horton for two properties in Sheshequin Township for $240,250.
Rodger Davy and Lisa A. Davy to Jesus Antonio Orbea and Abigail E. Orbea for property in Canton Township for $505,000.
Richard R. Watt to Richard R. Watt for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Robert J. McGovern and Vicki L. McGovern to Robert J. McGovern, Vicki L. McGovern, and Joshua John McGovern for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Peggy Yost, Peggy A. Yost, and Sheldon R. Yost to Sheldon R. Yost Co-Trustee, Peggy A. Yost Co-Trustee, Sheldon R. Yost & Peggy A. Yost Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust, Sheldon R. Yost Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust (AKA), and Peggy A. Yost Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust for two properties in Wilmot Township for $1.
Lloyd E. Fox to Casey L. Fox for property in Tuscarora Township for $1.
Mathew S. Templin and Jessica L. Templin to Susan M. Boscolo for property in Litchfield Township for $75,000.
Barbara C. Gurdock, Barbara C. Executrix, Barbara Ann Gurdock Estate, and Barbara A. Gurdock (AKA) to Bonnie A. Gurdock, Barbara C. Gurdock, Walter Gurdock III, and Joseph Gurdock for property in Terry Township for $1.
Michael R. Benning and Christina Benning to Michael R. Benning for property in Canton Township for $1.
Clair W. Thrush and Patricia A. Thrush to Michael J. Wilson and Renee Shores Wilson for two properties in Sheshequin Township for $70,000.
Keith L. Kipferl to David Andrews for property in Wells Township for $20,000.
Norma Lee Farrell Executrix and George L. Anderson Sr. Estate to Norma Lee Farrell for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Michael C. Ely Executor and Angie T. Ely Estate to Michael C. Ely for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Marie A. Wilt Executrix and Nancy W. Wilt Estate to Marie A. Wilt for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Brandon Jacobs to Robert Jacobs for property in Windham Township for $20,000.
Larry M. Chilson Jr. to John T. Parker and Nicole Parker for property in Towanda Township for $5,000.
Lee Earnest Fassett and Patricia Lynn Fassett to Lee Earnest Fassett, Patricia Lynn Fassett, Johnny Lee Fassett, and Christie L. New for property in Albany Township for $1.
Barry Reese to Gary L. Alexander and Jeanette Alexander for property in Terry Township for $21,400.
Taylor Smith and Katie Smith to Mercedes J. Miller and Michael D. Bonhamer for property in Terry Township for $202,000.
Henry C. Dunn and Sarah B. Dunn to Dorothy Brink for property in Wysox Township for $118,000.
Paul Kneller and Brenda Kneller to Phillip Kneller for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Charles Lawton and Carla Lawton for property in Ulster Township for $51,000.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr., Betty Curtin, and Betty S. Curtin (AKA) to Tina W. Selleck for property in Monroe Township for $40,000.
Patricia E. Buckley and James F. Buckley for Alex G. Schrader and Corbyn R. Schrader for property in Troy Borough for $60,000.
