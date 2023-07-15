John C. Demille and Catherine D. Holroyd to John C. Demille for property in Armenia Township for $50,700.
John C. Demille and Catherine D. Holroyd to John C. Demille for property in Armenia Township for $50,700.
Georgie Ann Zeigler to William Zeigler for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Wayne A. Parsons to Wayne A. Parsons for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Shirley C. Kobbe to Edward J. Crawford for property in Overton Township for $1.
William E. Kunkle to Howard A. Staab for property in Monroe Township for $158,000.
Howard Gas Lease Partnership, Howard Enterprises LLC to Cody Nowland for property in Wyalusing Township for $66,462.
Jennifer Beth Jackson Executor, Jennifer Beth Seaton Jackson (AKA), Lois Marie Shaffer Estate, Lois Marie Robertson Shaffer (AKA), Beth Seaton Jackson (AKA) to Clinton J. Walters and Rebecca A. Walters for property in Canton Township for $375,000.
Stephen Valoroso and Kathy H. Valoroso to Hagen Kiernan and Danielle Kiernan for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $148,700.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau, Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County, Alldale to Green Estates Property Management for property in New Albany Borough for $225.
Karen E. Roys Executrix, Douglas L. Roys Estate to Karen E. Roys for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Vernon I. Perry III and Terri L. Perry to Richard D. Lines and Judy B. Lines for property in Monroe Township for $20,000.
Scott A. McClelland and Susan T. McClelland to Susan T. McClelland for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Luthers Mills United Methodist Church, Luthers Mills Methodist Episcopal Church (AKA), The Board of Trustees of the Susquehanna Conference of the United Methodist Church, Mark R. Shover (President), Mark Knecht (Treasurer) to Luthers Mills Community Church, Community Church of Luthers Mills for property in Burlington Township for $1.
Daniel J. Close and Carlene Close to Jason Hodlofski for property in Troy Borough for $45,000.
Kelcey L. Blokzyl, Kelcey L. Gillie, Kenneth Gillie to Denver T. Garris for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $90,000.
Rodney C. VanDuzer and Brenda L. VanDuzer for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Kay L. Stookey to Angela D. Stroud for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Angela D. Carl, Angela D. Stroud (NBM) and Kay L. Stookey to Angela D. Stroud for property in Monroe Township for $1.
Thomas L. Cook to Thomas L. Cook and Eric T. Cook for property in Orwell Township for $1.
