Roland M. Granata to Bernice B. Beckwith for property in South Creek Twp. for $165,000.
Matthew R. Broadleaf Holdings to Broadleaf Holdings for property in Columbia Twp. and 2 properties in Troy Twp. for $1.
Michael James Wilson, Renee Shores Wilson to Michael James Wilson, Renee Shores Wilson for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Cheryl R. Henry to Iron Horse Investments for property in Albany Twp. for $60,000.
PS Bank to Earl S. Teribury Jr. and Rachel M. Teribury for property in Troy Borough for $40,000.
Samantha Schoonover to Madisyn L. Joslyn for property in Sheshquin Twp. for $123,700.
Robert M. Springart and Jennifer A. Springart to Renee L. Baumunk for 3 properties in Monroe Borough for $226,600.
Kevin C. Horn and Gina M. Horn to Horton Family Properties for 2 properties in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $140,000.
Mather Memorial Library of Ulster Inc. to Christine R. Drach for property in Ulster Twp. for $45,000.
Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. and Betty S. Curtin to John E. Fallenstein III Trustee, Diana L. Fallenstein Trustee, Fallenstein Family Trust for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $660,000.
Brandon L. May and Abigail C. May to Matthew C. Hamrick and Jessica L. Hamrick for property in Canton Twp. for $225,000.
Russell Canfield, Russell Canfield Administrator, Shirley Ann Canfield Estate, Diane M. Betsko to Russell Canfield and Marilyn E. Canfield for 2 properties in Tuscarora Twp. for $0.
Lorin K. Andrien to AMMO Enterprises for property in Troy Twp. for $145,000.
R. Bruce Haner and Mary Haner to Charles Bingham and Samantha Bingham for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $375,000.
Renee L. Baumunk and Vincent J. Baumunk to Sarah A. Lehman and Kelsey R. Lehman for property in Wilmot Twp. for $235,000.
Karin Laursen to Samantha M. Schoonover for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $249,000.
Jayne Family Trust, Fred E. Jayne Trustee, Betty L. Jayne Trustee to 34 ELM for property in Towanda Twp. for $90,000.
Mineral Acquisition Co. to MAC 1 for property in Albany Twp. for $10.
Vine Royalty L P to Vine Royalty for property in Albany Twp. for $10.
Florence L. Boll to Florence L. Boll Co-trustee, Melanie L. Hodges Co-trustee, Florence L. Boll Revocable Trust for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Mark Marcoccia and Mark Watkins for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $87,900.
James E. Ennis Jr. to Josh M. McGoarty and Karen L. McGoarty for 2 properties in New Albany Borough for $65,000.
Douglas A. Gillette and Melissa Y. Gillette to AMMO Enterprises for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $10,000.
Phyllis Park to Phyllis Park and Gary Park for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Susan Dooner to S&K Development LLC for property in Herrick Twp. for $282,000.
Stephen R. Pietrzykowski Executor, Elizabeth S. Stock Estate, Elizabeth Stock (AKA) to William F. Stock Jr. for property in South Creek Twp. for $50,000.
Molly D. Harvey and Jesse F. Harvey to Michael L. Sarno for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $35,000.
Judith M. McCauley and Hailee C. Weissman to Michael R. Unis for property in Rome Twp. for $100,000.
Gerard J. Barrios, Gerard J. Barrios Administrator, Clarence W. Moore Estate, Elvira Moore Estate to International Development Corporation for property in Leroy Twp. and Overton Twp. for $1.
Ellen A. Shaffer Estate, Elaine M. Lovegreen Co-executor and Stephen Lovegreen Co-executor to Patrick Thayne Chapman for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $115,000.
Rebecca L. Farber, Rebecca Bustillos (FKA) to Rebecca L. Farber for property in Warren Twp. for $0.
Joseph C. Wiles to Erika M. Wiles and Logan J. Wiles for property in Albany Twp. for $167,375.
Eric T. Morse Sr., Pamela Sue Morse, Daniel R. Towner and Jessica Ann Towner to Antler Ridge Holdings for property in Rome Borough for $160,000.
Eric Jorgensen and Patricia Jorgensen to Cody Morgan Jr. and Elyse N. Morgan for property in Wells Twp. for $145,000.
Ronald E. Brown and Karen K. Brown to North Orwell Cemetery Association for 2 properties in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Ronald E. Brown and Karen K. Brown to Melissa S. Novitski, Jaime L. Novitski Martin for property in Orwell Twp. for $112,000.
Todd Corbin and Keith Corbin to Scott Wolcott for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $35,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association (AKA) to Linda A. Orr for property in Canton Twp. for $68,000.
Stacy A. Ferguson and David Ferguson to William Warren Tompkins and Dayna Leigh Skinner for property in Warren Twp. for $253,700.
Baggerly Family Trust, Dale A. Baggerly Trustee to Wesley Madison for property in South Waverly Borough for $114,900.
Bernard Ridilla and Denise Ridilla to Building on the Rocks for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $50,000.
Carlos Lopez and Luz Marlene Lopez to Jerry P. Hartman Trustee, Ann L. Hartman Trustee, Hartman Revocable Trust for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $182,000.
Kevin L. Walters to Clinton J. Walters and Rebecca A. Walters for property in Leroy Twp. for $44,175.
Rekindle the Spirit Inc. to Jeffrey K. Sechrist and Angela M. Sechrist for property in Canton Twp. for $230,000.
Roger C. White Executor, Pauline A. White Estate, Roger C. White, Cheryl Beirne, Brandon Beirne, Cheryl Beirne (POA) to Qiang Jin and Xiaoling Li for property in Athens Twp. for $260,000.
David W. Coulter and Michelle L. Coulter to Alexander L. Mackay for property in Wilmot Twp. for $195,000.
Jason L. Muszynski to Kyle R. Silver for property in Smithfield Twp. for $275,000.
Vicki Kotchka to Thomas Hiralez for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $120,000.
Abraham Root to Thomas P. McDonald and Glenda M. McDonald for property in South Creek Twp. $60,000.
Melvin Wayne Vandoren Executor, Nancy Christine Vandoren Estate to Melvin Wayne Vandoren for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
10209 Routh 187 to Chris Panichelle for property in Terry Twp. for $179,000.
Karen A. Kuykendall, Karen A. Bracken (NKA) to Christy L. Baker Trustee, Karen Bracken Irrevocable Grantor Trust for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Kathleen A. Leslie, Kathleen A. Allen (FKA) to Thomas Finkler for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $120,000.
Taylor Ralph Jr. and Melony J. Ralph to Anna M. Warnick for 2 properties in Leroy Twp. for $134,021.
Michelle L. Hanley, Michelle L. Hepp (FKA) to Robert F. Holecek and Cheri A. Holecek for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $150,000.
George J. Novak and Genevieve K. Novak to George J. Novak for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Bette Weaver to Charles Derose for property in North Towanda Twp. for $56,000.
Elizabeth E. Howard Executrix, Charles E. Derose Estate to Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown for property in North Towanda Twp. for $65,000.
Marie T. Rathell to Marie T. Rathell Trustee, Marie T. Rathell Revocable Trust for property in Asylum Twp. for $10.
Reid Carter, Carol Russell, Carol Carter (AKA) to Jordan Ellis for property in Stevens Twp. for $250,000.
