Mitchell A. Mohr and Catherine Mohr to Joseph Blood III of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $375,000.
In His Path LLC to Stacey A. Sickler and Linda Henry of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $128,017.
Betsy M. Flynn and Betsy M. Walker (NBM) to Jordan C. Gordon and Maranda J. McKean of Monroeton for property in Monroe Borough for $159,000.
John Mills and Helen Mills to Steven L. Luchaco and Trisha N. Luchaco of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $220,000.
David W. Palmer and Nancy P. Palmer to Shannon E. Lane and Steven M. Lane of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $1.
Dylan R. Sample, Alisen Harding and Dawn Close to Deborah E. Sample and Scot Sample of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Edward P. Campbell Jr. to Barbara J. Nusbaum of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $159,000.
Adrian Brandau and Debbi Brandau to Glenn L. Forrest Jr. and Bonnie L. Forrest of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $185,000.
Sheryn Hollenback Executor, Kelly Pansini Executor and Bernice L. Burnett Estate to Michelle Burnett of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Linda Dehaven to Linda Dehaven and Sabastian A. Shults of Ulster for property in Rome Township for $1.
Lawrence T. Dolinich, Bernard W. Dolinich and Roxanne Dolinich to Jacob Schuster of Kutztown, Pennsylvania, for property in Litchfield Township for $200,000.
Just Dandy to JLM Real Estate Investments LLC of Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, for property in Burlington Borough for $280,000.
PHH Mortgage Corporation and Ocwen Loan Servicing to Castle 2020 of White Plains, New York, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $32,600.
Teri Jo Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool to Teri Jo Shaw, Brooks Shaw and Bret B. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Franklin Township for $1.
Sherry L. Jackson to Nicholas W. Secules of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $172,250.
Michael J. Krupiak, Mary B. Krupiak, Stephen A. Krupiak and Matthew Loughin to George R. Kuhns Jr. and Beth J. Kuhns of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for property in Windham Township for $162,500.
Paul Novotny and Mary Novotny to Brett Novotny of Elmira, New York for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Victory Church of Troy Inc to Jeffrey W. Lee of Troy for property in Burlington Township for $63,500.
Shane Vanhorn, Michelle Dean and Michelle Vanhorn (NBM) to Ryan S. Ball of Canton for property in Canton Township for $162,000.
Daniel L. Moore Executor and Ruth C. Moore Estate to Cassandra Lee Moore of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Laura O’Connor and Laura E. Carr (NBM) to Laura E. Carr and Chistopher D. Carr II of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $1.
Jeff Kintner to Jeff Kintner and Linda P. Kintner of Tunhannock for property in Wilmot Township for $1.
Henrietta D. Howe and Calderon C. Howe to Anne Duvall Beauchemin of Towanda, Florence Duvall Kane of Telluride, Colorado, and Andrew Bradley Duvall III of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Alfred D. Tice and Lori A. Tice to Alfred D. Tice of Granville Summit for property in Leroy Township for $1.
Alfred D. Tice and Lori A. Tice to Alfred D. Tice of Granville Summit for property in Granville Township for $1.
Alfred D. Tice and Lori A. Tice to Alfred D. Tice of Granville Summit for property in West Burlington Township for $1.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Adjel Ltd of Towanda for property in South Waverly Borough for $10,902.55.
Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to Joseph N. Hickey and Carmita C. Hickey of New Albany, Yvener Cassamajor and Suzanne Cassamajor of Lawrenceville, Georgia, for property in Wyalusing Township for $7,908.12.
Joseph A. Renz, Jeremy C. Renzo and Jared J. Renzo to Anthony J. Renzo and Lacey D. Renzo of Troy for property in Troy Township for $109,000.
Virginia Micklitsch to Jacob C. Lezak and Merideth R. Lezak of Milan for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $130,000.
Stephen J. Golden and Denise M. Golden to Tomahawk Realty Acquisitions of State College, Pennsylvania, for property in North Towanda Township for $90,000.
Roger L. Brown and Doris L. Brown to Robert C. Stroud and Marty J. Stroud of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $1,000.
Sabrina L. Pollock and Ty J. Space to Vicky L. Newbury of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $127,200.
Laurie J. Ashworth and Laurie J. Markle (NBM) to Dale T. Maynard of Towanda for property in Monroe Township for $164,900.
Kari Fitzwater, Kevin Fitzwater, Craig Harkness and Craig A. Harkness (AKA) to Kari Fitzwater and Kevin Fitzwater of Gillett for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Lorraine A. Myers to Linda Plouse of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Township for $18,367.
Jackie Guo, Jackie Rowe, Walter Rowe, Ted Obendorfer (POW) and Cartus Financial Corporation (POA) to Cartus Financial Corporation of Danbury, Connecticut, for property in Wilmot Township for $179,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Deryk Justin Davis, Tiffany Marina Davis and Eddie Joe Davis of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Township for $179,000.
Bruce Polasky to Bruce Polasky Trustee and Bruce Polasky Revocable Trust Agreement of Berwyn, Illinois, for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $10.
Bruce Polasky to Bruce Polasky Trustee and Bruce Polasky Revocable Trust Agreement of Berwyn, Illinois, for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $10.
Robert Nowacoski to Hayden Nowacoski and Kaylin Nowacoski of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Smithfield Township for $0.
UMH PA Athens to United Mobile Homes of Pennsylvania Inc of Freehold, New Jersey, for property in Athens Township for $1.
Leon H. Weaver Estate and Sharon Franklin Executrix to Sharon Franklin of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
James L. Vanhorn and Connie R. Vanhorn to Dustin C. Harper and Jacqueline M. Harper of Granville Summit for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $68,500.
Andrew R. Brown and Holly F. Brown to Robert W. Spencer of Wysox for property in Wysox Township for $214,000.
Jane Y. Chapman to David Phillips Chapman and Nancy Jane Dehass of Wyalusing for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Jane Y. Chapman to David Phillips Chapman and Nancy Jane Dehass of Wyalusing for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Larry L. Fink to Todd L. Fink of Reading, Pennsylvania, for property in Overton Township for $1.
Tamara Wickwire, Tamara Siedhof (NBM) and Robert T. Siedhof to Tamara Siedhof and Robert T. Siedhof of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Annette L. Bender Executrix and Fred Bump Estate to Gregory G. Veleker of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $133,950.
Daniel R. Towner and Eric Morse Sr. to Wanda McNeal of Rome for property in Orwell Township for $155,000.
Andrew C. Watkins and Dawn Hudson to Daniel Burkholder and Anita Burkholder of Sayre for property in Litchfield Township for $215,000.
Peter J. Shiposh III and Jill D. Shiposh to Brandon M. Searcy of Ulster for property in Ulster Township for $126,580.
Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to Trisha Castle of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Richard L. Saxe, Brenda K. Saxe and Meghan C. Brewer to Meghan C. Brewer and Matthew A. Brewer of Hawk Point, Missouri, for property in Albany Township for $1.
Richard L. Saxe, Brenda K. Saxe and Meghan C. Brewer to Richard L. Saxe, Brenda K. Saxe, Meghan C. Brewer and Matthew Brewer of Hawk Point, Missouri, for property in Albany Township for $1.
Joseph J. Fellenz to Joesph J. Fellenz of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Eric J. Keeney Co-administrator, Donna R. White Co-administrator and Charles W. Keeney Estate to Eric J. Keeney of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $1.
Russell E. Berry Jr. and Judith J. Berry to Angela K. Strickler of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, for property in Orwell Township for $635,000.
Robert E. Cook Executor and J. Mildred Cook Estate to Dale B. Cook and Wendy E. Cook of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, for property in Ridgebury Township for $10.
Calvin L. Bacon and Sheila L. Bacon to Sarah Laudermilch of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for property in Pike Township for $1.
Richard R. Shaffer and Colleen T. Shaffer to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture of Harrisburg, Bradford County, County of Bradford, Bradford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board and USDA Natural Resources & Conservation Services for property in Wyalusing Township for $171,270.
Christopher T. Hill to Karl R. Tripp of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $169,000.
RTG3 Properties and RTG3 Properties LLC (AKA) to Class A. Real Estate of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $98,000.
Larry Newberry and Jo Ellen Newberry to Heather Ann Newberry of New Albany for property in Albany Township for $75,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development and Housing & Urban Development to Joseph A. Bennett of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $40,000.
Steven Vanness and Tanya Vanness to Howard Brown and Julie Brown of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $165,000.
Wayne L. Quesnel and Cheryl L. Quesnel to Christina Nichols of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $153,000.
Nancy D. Williams and Randy B. Williams to Sherwood Groves Realty of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Ellen Croft, Todd Croft, Janet Croft, Ellen B. Croft (AKA) and Janet E. Croft (AKA) to L&G II for property in Wysox Township for $475,000.
