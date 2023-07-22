Joan McNally and Andrew McNally to Landon F. Henry for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $180,000.
Joan McNally and Andrew McNally to Landon F. Henry for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $180,000.
Judy C. Largent to Aimee L. Largent for property in Albany Township for $1.
Dunmore Properties Inc., James T. Davenport President to Jennifer Norton for property in Tuscarora Township for $75,000.
Jeffrey S. Castle and Laura L. Castle to Levi F. Castle and Emma L. Castle for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Stephen D. Jennings and Vickie A. Jennings to Stephen D. Jennings and Vickie A. Jennings for property in LeRoy Township for $1.
Stephen D. Jennings and Vickie A. Jennings to Raymond A. Yoder and Verna Yoder for property in LeRoy Township for $87,328.
Christina A. Kulick to William R. Andrews III and Elizabeth Velez Andrews for property in Burlington Township for $264,000.
Michael J. McGroarty and Margaret M. McGroarty to Beau J. McGroarty for property in Albany Township for $183,000.
Whit A. Moore Executor, Nathan L. Shaffer Sr. Estate to Nathan L. Shaffer II for property in Wysox Township for $65,000.
Llewellyn H. Brown and Eleanor M. Brown to Llewellyn H. Brown, Eleanor M. Brown, Christine M. Hagar and Corey S. Brown for property in South Creek Township for $1.
David P. Chapman and Karen P. Chapman to Brian R. Horton and Cali L. Horton for property in Orwell Township for $300,000.
