Kim A. Blank Estate, Kara Crivello Executrix to Austin Blank and Logan Blank for property in South Creek Township for $1.
Timothy A. Birney to Kimberly Rawlings, Kimberly S. Rawlings (AKA) for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Wilson F. Martin and Mary Ellen Martin to Gregory Roberts and Jenna Roberts for property in Wysox Township for $100.
Dawn Grohol to Dennis J. Maloney and Penni R. Smiley Maloney for property in Rome Township for $60,000.
Paul Chilson and Wilma Chilson to Paul Suarez and Vickie Suarez for property in Litchfield Township for $313,900.
Jerrine T. Smith to Matt Hillscher for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $66,000.
Santina F. Maire to Santina F. Maire, Debbie Biddulph, Charles J. Maire, Laura Skrec, Guy Maire for property in Terry Township for $1.
Santina F. Maire to Charles J. Maire and Donna Maire for property in Terry Township for $125,000.
Megan Warner to Venkatesh & Sons for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $125,000.
Richard F. Coleman and Lori L. Coleman to Zachery R. Coleman and Kaitlyn J. Coleman for property in Orwell Township for $1.
John F. Haines and Lorraine E. Haines to John F. Haines and Lorraine E. Haines for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
William T. Lantz Estate, Tracy Lantz Executor to Kieran Anyanaso and Vivian Anyanaso for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $75,000.
Glenn P. Shores and Patti Jo Shores to Loren Hand for property in Sheshequin Township for $75,000.
Larry R. Johnson Trustee, Larry R. Johnson Real Estate Protector Trust to Phillip Blancato for property in Burlington Township for $145,000.
Bart C. Callear to Timothy Goudreau for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $121,437.
Clyde C. Preston and Joyce A. Preston to Prestin Daniel Booker and Madisyn Grace Weaver for property in Pike Township for $170,000.
Ammo Enterprises to Adam Donald Shumgart for property in Monroe Borough for $115,000.
Steven A. Evans to Tyler Lee Vanderpool for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $78,000.
Patricia M. Sturzen to Jeffrey D. Sturzen and Julie A. Sturzen for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Eileen Malosh Executrix, Merriel V. Hickok Estate to Valerie J. Hickok for property in Columbia Township for $58,083.66.
David M. Swain and Carolyn Swain to Michael D. Swain and Christina M. Swain for property in Granville Township for $1.
Arlene W. Brown (FKA), Arlene E. Gates and Stephen E. Gates to Marshall Watkins for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Emilio A. Guido and Mary M. Guido to Emilio A. Guido Trustee, Guido Family Trust No. 1 for property in Ridgebury Township for $1.
Leon A. Manning and Tonya A. Manning to Tonya A. Manning for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Jennifer L. Mosier to Herbert L. Searfoss and Rebecca S. Searfoss for property in Rome Borough for $114,900.
Northwind Holdings, LLC to Matthew P. McGroarty for property in Albany Township for $165,000.
Timothy Morgan Executor, John Michael Morgan Estate, John M. Morgan Estate (AKA) to Yassine El Hamdi and Meryem Outouil for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $159,931.
Sylvia A. Olmstead to Sylvia A. Olstead and David W. Wright for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Delores V. Barto, Perry A. Barto (POA) and Theresa M. McClaskey to Jeremiah Nickeson for property in Asylum Township and Terry Township for $1.
Beverly M. Morris to Anne T. Lloyd for property in Wyalusing Borough for $77,000.
William Walter Frick and Candace Allyne Frick to William Walter and Candace Allyne Frick, Candace A. Frick (AKA) for property in Granville Township for $1.
Randy E. Brabant Sr. and Deborah S. Brabant to Robert B. Billings and Angela L. Billings for property in Wyalusing Township for $150,000.
David C. Decker and Tanya R. Decker to Linda M. R. Halter for property in Wells Township for $3,000.
Steven E. Long and Sheryl R. Long to Travis E. Forrest for property in Ulster Township for $75,000.
Catherine M. Edsell to Andrew K. Edsell, Larry V. Edsell, Barbara A. Jayne, Theresa M. Krymowski, Joel T. Edsell, and Kevin L. Edsell for property in Windham Township for $1.
John F. Haines and Lorraine E. Haines to Patrick J. Haines for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
Bernard J. Kazemeroski Estate, Julie A. Helinski Executrix to Jay W. Chadwick and Aloysius Curtin for property in Asylum Township for $240,000.
